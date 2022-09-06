SugarDaddyForMe.com Launches “Anonymous Texting” Feature for All Members

Miami Beach, FL, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SugarDaddyForMe.com, a dating website that allows sugar babies and sugar daddies to meet and create meaningful, long-term relationships, announced today it launched an Anonymous Texting feature for all members to enable safe and private messaging between connected users’ mobile phones. The platform’s new feature allows members to exchange text messages with each other on their phones without revealing their mobile numbers to each other until they are ready to.

All site members can communicate using anonymous text messaging “from your phone to their phone.” They can get to know another member simply and casually while preserving their privacy and control. Since the messaging function is anonymous, members can exchange text messages on their phones as much as they want without either member knowing the other’s mobile phone number until they feel comfortable to share them. Members can also block other members from contacting them again, anytime they wish.

“We’re thrilled to announce that our new Anonymous Texting feature is officially live for all members,” says a representative of SugarDaddyForMe.com. “We understand the value of security and confidentiality, particularly within the online dating scene, but we also want to make sure our users can communicate quickly and intuitively so they can find the right partner.” They added, “Our Anonymous Texting provides that perfect balance between privacy and connection. It's going to substantially elevate the platform and lead to a more positive online dating experience for all members.”