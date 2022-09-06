Karolinska Development appoints Hans Christopher Toll as new Chief Financial Officer

English Swedish

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 6, 2022. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that the company has recruited Hans Christopher “HC” Toll to the position of Chief Financial Officer. He will join the company on October 1, 2022, and succeeds Per Aniansson, who will transition into a full-time position as Investment Director.

HC Toll, born in 1968, holds a master’s in business administration from the Stockholm School of Economics and has previously held positions as CFO and business controller in both listed and unlisted companies, including Portescap SA, KIN Group and AIK Fotboll. He has experience from the life science industry through assignments for QuiaPEG and Umecrine Cognition.

Per Anianssson, who has combined the role as CFO with a position as Investment Director, will henceforth focus fully on supporting the portfolio companies in their development, and on Karolinska Developments' long-term business development.

"I am pleased to welcome HC Toll as the new Chief Financial Officer of Karolinska Development. With this recruitment, we are broadening the management team and freeing up time for Per Aniansson’s important role as Investment Director. This provides us with extended resources to support our ten portfolio companies, and to identify and evaluate new investment opportunities," comments Karolinska Development's CEO, Viktor Drvota.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB



Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment