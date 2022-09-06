Older Generations Are Turning to CBD Products as an Alternative to Traditional Medicine

CARY, N.C., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Baby Boomer generation's use of CBD and cannabinoid products is surging, according to new data from Stirling CBD. Boomers' use of CBD and cannabinoids increased 212% last year. Now, more than 50% of those using the products are in the Baby Boomer and Gen X demographic groups.

Stirling CBD, based in North Carolina, is a leading provider of natural and potent CBD products derived from organic hemp, with no psychoactive components. CBD, short for cannabidiol, has become a popular organic remedy for joint pain, insomnia and nervous system illnesses, common ailments in people in their late 40s or older.

"The increased use of CBD products among the older generations, more specifically those born in the 1960s and 1970s, shows the reach and comfortability this generation has with CBD products," said Joe Kryszak, CEO of Stirling. "While this generation experienced cannabis decades ago, they are now using CBD products to alleviate ailments and live a longer and potentially pain-free life."

CBD has risen in popularity largely because of the variety of health benefits it claims to offer, including:

Improved coordination.

Relief from occasional pain.

Circulatory concerns.

Blood management.

Brain function.

As people age, they tend to develop different diseases or conditions, and CBD has been used as a natural alternative to over-the-counter medications. Through products such as its Delta 8 gummies and Delta 9 gummies, as well as the CBD lotion, Stirling can help alleviate many of the ailments related to pain relief through its products.

As awareness of the benefits of CBD has grown, so has Americans' use of the product:

33% of American adults have used CBD once or more. (SingleCare, 2020)

64% of Americans are familiar with CBD and/or CBD products. (Gallup, 2019)

An estimated 64 million Americans have tried CBD in the last 24 months. (Consumer Reports, 2019)

Of those who use CBD, 22% said it helped them supplement or replace prescription or over-the-counter drugs. (Consumer Reports, 2019)

"People in the Baby Boomer generation, born from 1946 to 1964, and Gen X, born from 1965 to 1979, may have had experience with cannabis but are unaware of the distinction between cannabis and hemp," Kryszak noted.

Both hemp and marijuana are varieties of plants in the genus cannabis. The cannabis species that produces marijuana contains two naturally-occurring cannabinoid compounds, cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC has psychoactive effects, but CBD does not.

Hemp contains virtually no THC, and therefore has no psychoactive effects. It is commonly grown for purposes including paper, clothing, building materials, biofuel, food products and oils, including CBD oils.

Stirling CBD provides a suite of products featuring natural ingredients aimed to alleviate pain, support recovery and diminish sleep issues. For more information, visit www.stirlingcbdoil.com.

About Stirling CBD

Since 2014, Stirling CBD has manufactured and distributed the Purest Hemp-Based CBD, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 9 THC Products. Founded in 2014 in Santa Cruz, California, as a premium cannabis flower company, Stirling launched its first CBD products in 2018. Stirling continues to lead in new product innovation and quality. Stirling launched its Professional Brand - Stirling Professional CBD - which is sold wholesale to Chiropractors, Gyms, CrossFit Boxes, PTs, and Massage Therapists.

