United States Commercial Insurance Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Allianz, American International Group, AON, AVIVA, AXA, Chubb, Direct Line, Marsh, & Willis Towers Watson

The US Commercial Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 136.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 221 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Commercial Insurance Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Allianz, American International Group, AON, AVIVA, AXA, Chubb, Direct Line Insurance Group, Marsh, Willis Towers Watson, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories.

Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Commercial Insurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.

The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses US Commercial Insurance Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 Models

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in need for insurance policies among the enterprises

4.1.2 Increase Trend of Start-Up Business

4.1.3 Increasing Digitization in Insurance Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Varied Insurance Regulations across the Globe

4.2.2 High insurance premium

4.2.3 Lack of Awareness among Small Sizes Enterprises

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Usage of Automatic and Complex Devices In The Retail, Construction and Healthcare Industries

4.3.2 Adoption of Advanced Technology in Commercial Insurance

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns Due to Increasing Cyber-Attacks



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 US Commercial Insurance Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial motor insurance

6.3 Commercial property Insurance

6.4 Liability Insurance

6.5 Marine Insurance

6.6 Others



7 US Commercial Insurance Market, By Distribution channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Agents and Brokers

7.3 Direct Response

7.4 Others



8 US Commercial Insurance Market, By Enterprise

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small Scale Enterprise

8.3 Medium scale Enterprise

8.4 Large scale Enterprise



9 US Commercial Insurance Market, By Industry Verticle

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manufacturing

9.3 Energy and Utilities

9.4 Construction

9.5 IT and Telecom

9.6 Healthcare

9.7 Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Allianz

11.2 American International Group

11.3 AON

11.4 AVIVA

11.5 AXA

11.6 Chubb

11.7 Direct Line Insurance Group

11.8 Marsh

11.9 Willis Towers Watson

11.10 Zurich

11.11 Travelers Group

11.12 USAA Group

11.13 Nationwide Group

11.14 American Intl Group

11.15 Famers Ins Group

11.16 Hartford Ins Group

11.17 Tokio Marine US PC Group

11.18 CAN Ins Cos

11.19 Munich-American

11.20 W.R. Berkley Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjc873





