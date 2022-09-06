Green Builder Media Announces 2022 Eco Leaders

Lake City, Colo., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media has chosen 12 companies to hold up as shining examples of corporate responsibility.

“This year's Eco Leaders were chosen because they've made strides toward Circular Thinking,” explains Green Builder Editor-in-Chief Matt Power. “They're shifting corporate culture, resource chains, and manufacturing processes to reduce material volume, energy, or water–or all three.”

This exclusive report addresses how EPDs, ESGs, Cradle-to-Cradle, and other criteria impact building performance, offering replicable information for companies and organizations who are interested in reducing their environmental impact.

Even as Green Builder celebrates these sustainable leaders, Power notes that more work needs to be done. “The ultimate goal, which none of our winners, incidentally, has yet achieved, is to create a ‘closed loop,’ where products are made, sold, and ultimately reacquired and remanufactured into useful items, all with zero inputs of energy or raw resources.”

While the goal is ambitious, Power believes it could be achieved soon if companies take their environmental responsibilities seriously. “In fact, we'd raise the bar even higher,” he says. “Before they think about expansion, companies should achieve ‘full circle’ manufacturing. Otherwise, they're simply making the Climate Emergency worse.”

Click here to read about these forward-looking companies who are making a difference, including these standouts:

LG Electronics U.S.A.–Learn about the company’s unparalleled waste treatment process.

Niagara–Read about how this company reduces water through technological innovation.

Rheem Manufacturing–Here's how Rheem advances intelligent products for decarbonization to benefit homeowners and the environment.

Download the full story here.

For more information or interviews, contact Cati O’Keefe 513-532-0185.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, affecting positive change by providing inspirational information to over 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of early-adopter and first-mover consumers who are interested in sustainable living. Green Builder Media generates award-winning editorial, including breaking news, prominent market research, original insights, and visionary thought pieces. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including Internet of Things, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

Attachment