AvidXchange to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



Annual Financial Technology Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia + Technology Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 3:40 pm ET

Jefferies Office of the CEO Summit on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 12:30 pm ET

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page of the AvidXchange investor relations website at https://ir.avidxchange.com/ . A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 825,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange, and its publicly traded parent AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), are transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

