Agile Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Altomari and Vice President of Marketing Amy Welsh will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 12-14, 2022 in New York, NY. Details on the Company presentation are as follows:



Event: H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Time: 10:00-10:30 am ET

The presentation webcast will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations or by clicking here. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a forward-thinking women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Twirla® and our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Twirla® and our pipeline products are based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.