Longeveron to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

MIAMI, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions, announced today that Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron, will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place in New York City from September 12-14, 2022.



Longeveron’s presentation will take place on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Longeveron’s website at https://www.longeveron.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conference.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is the Lomecel-B™ cell-based therapy product, which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Alzheimer’s Disease, hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Aging Frailty, and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

