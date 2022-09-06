3D Reconstruction Technology Market to Reach Value of US$ 2.8 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global 3D reconstruction technology market share is estimated to reach a value of US$ 2.8 Bn by the end of 2031, as per the study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Also, the 3D reconstruction solutions market statistics highlight that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.



The TMR study offers in-depth study on vital factors influencing the growth trajectory of the 3D reconstruction technology market. Hence, this study covers different aspects of the market including the growth opportunities, trends, expansion prospects, and R&Ds in the market. Moreover, it sheds light on the 3D reconstruction methods, applications and challenges.

As per the TMR report, the demand for 3D reconstruction services is expected to increase the forthcoming years owing to the development of metaverse. The technology is being utilized in order to develop digital replicas of objects, people, and real places, states a TMR study on the 3D reconstruction technology market. This aside, the 3D reconstruction technology is gaining popularity as it can be utilized in the accident reconstruction. During this process, the technology assists in recreation of scenes using aerial mapping in order to gain precise data at lower costs and with minimum risk to motorists and investigators, note analysts of a TMR report on the 3D reconstruction technology market.

The 3D reconstruction technology market is expected to gain notable opportunities for business in the North America region during the forecast period. The North America market growth is ascribed to several key factors including early adoption of technological ad advancements in the region and rise in the use of 3D reconstruction technology for crime scene reconstruction using 3D computers, situational awareness, and site assessments and investigations.

3D Reconstruction Technology Market: Key Findings

A combination of the 3D reconstruction technology, VR, and AR is being utilized for the preservation and reconstruction of cultural heritage sites and historical monuments digitally. The use of 3D reconstruction solutions is being increasing in the recent years across various applications including the construction and architecture projects. This factor is expected to drive the sales growth in the global 3D reconstruction technology market during the forecast period. Moreover, the market is being driven by increase in the application of 3D imaging in the media & entertainment, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors.

In the healthcare sector, the 3D reconstruction technology is gathering traction as it can be incorporated with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in order to develop 3D models of internal body parts. Hence, patients need not go through a surgery in order to get clear picture on the malfunctioning and damage of the body part. Hence, a rise in the use of technological advancements in the healthcare industry is propelling the global 3D reconstruction technology market.

3D Reconstruction Technology Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the use of 3D construction tools in the restoration and preservation of heritage sites is creating profitable prospects in the market

Surge in the utilization of passive 3D reconstruction technology in healthcare and industrial sectors is fueling the growth in the 3D reconstruction technology market

3D Reconstruction Technology Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

3DHISTECH Ltd

Skyline Software Systems Inc.

Autodesk

BioVis3D

Matterport

PhotoModeler Technologies

Pix4D

ReconstructMe

Agisoft LLC

3Dflow SRL

Bentley Systems Incorporated



3D Reconstruction Technology Market Segmentation

Component Software Services

End-user Healthcare Architecture & Construction Government & Public Safety Manufacturing Media & Entertainment Cultural & Heritage Others





Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



