ARHT Media Hires Three New Executives to its Management Team

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, today announced the addition of Chief Technology Officer, Palash Ghosh; VP of Global Retail, Gorana Seeley; and VP of Military and Defense, John Morning, to support the Company’s growth strategy.



For the past 20 years, Mr. Palash has held technology leadership roles designed to drive digital growth and world-class client solutions, direct highly complex software projects, deliver cost-effective solutions and cultivate a strong brand. Based in the UK and Canada since 2006, Mr. Palash has worked globally, including four years in Europe with JC Decaux, the world leader in digital signage, as Head of Digital Product Technical Development.

Since 2008, Ms. Seeley has held increasing leadership sales and marketing roles in the retail, luxury and beauty industries throughout North America, working with leading brands from around the world. With years of experience in buying, merchandising, marketing and sales with some of the biggest luxury brands, Ms. Seeley will lead ARHT’s Global Retail business development operations.

Following a distinguished career in the US Army, including his role as Chief of the Technology Support Division, at the Army’s Operational Test Command, where he was responsible for simulations and future military technology testing support, Mr. Morning has spent the past eight years working in business development with three of the biggest military contractors in the world. Based in Orlando, Florida, Mr. Morning will lead ARHT’s Global Military and Defense business development operations.

“We are thrilled to have Palash, Gorana, and John join us in important leadership roles required to drive significant growth in key product categories and vertical markets,” stated ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly. “With an increased focus on generating recurring revenue opportunities through ARHT’s multiple proprietary product offerings, bringing added expertise to both product development and sales expertise was the natural next step to move forward with our growth strategy.”

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented HoloPresence™ technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com .

ARHT Media trades under the symbol “ART” on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

Company Contact

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.com

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company’s sales funnel; the Company’s technology; the potential uses for the Company’s technology; the future planned events using the Company’s technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company’s technology; and interest from parties in ARHT’s products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.