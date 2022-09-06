LiveToBeHappy Announces Launch of Growing Together Academy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC: CAVR) (“LTBH” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated lifestyle services company, today announced the launch of its online educational platform, Growing Together Academy (“GTA”).



The platform aims to provide a unique approach to education by leveraging technology to increase student motivation through a comprehensive online curriculum. GTA features celebrity influencers and famous child actors to engage students throughout courses that emphasize critical thinking, analytical skills, and STEM competencies.

“We are thrilled to see our vision for this disruptive education solution come to fruition,” said Bob Silver, Executive Chairman of LTBH and Founder of GTA. “By leveraging both LightspeedVT proprietary technology and AVRover, our 3D visual learning equipment manufacturer, we are well equipped to make the online learning experience more interactive than any other solution. The initial demand that we have received from parents has been incredible, and we believe GTA will provide a stable revenue stream for LTBH as the user base grows in the quarters and years ahead.”

“GTA was created with the core mission of lowering the barriers to student engagement through innovative tools and methods,” said Dr. Toi Hershman, President of GTA. “Our holistic online curriculum features prominent child actors and influencers, such as Wyatt McClure and Walker Bryant, which makes the learning process more enjoyable and memorable for students. Importantly, GTA addresses the major pain points of traditional education, while supporting young families from all backgrounds by providing an affordable solution that focuses on meeting the individual needs of students.”

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC: CAVR) is a vertically integrated platform company focused on developing and building lifestyle brands. The Company acquires undervalued assets and manages a diversified portfolio of technology, education, and real estate services companies. The LTBH mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

