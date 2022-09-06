Ev Dynamics CEO to Speak on Electric Vehicle Panel at SUSTAINABILITY LIVE LONDON, September 7-8, 2022

HONG KONG, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (HK: 0476), a leading developer and manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), has been invited to speak at the SUSTAINABILITY LIVE LONDON conference being held at the London Business Design Centre on September 7-8, 2022.



Hosted by BizClik Media Group in association with Sustainability Magazine, the event brings together the most distinguished sustainability leaders from around the world. The event will include keynotes, roundtables, fireside chats, topical presentations and Q&A sessions.

Miguel Valldecabres Polop, EV Dynamics CEO, will participate on the Formula E panel. The panel will discuss what Formula E, an EV motorsport championship, means for the future of motor-racing, as well as the impact of today’s EV innovations on e-mobility in emerging markets.

Panel: Formula E

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. BST (10:30 a.m. EDT)

Panelists: Miguel Valldecabres Polop, Ev Dynamics CEO, and Hannah Brown, chief strategy and business development officer of Formula E.

Format: In-Person and Live Stream.

To watch the live stream or replay of the event, or attend in person, you may register for free here.

“I look forward to how discussing EV technology and how it is supporting the transition of public transport to electric and clean energy in emerging markets,” said Valldecabres, who also previously served as CEO of QEV Technologies, an electric mobility technology company based in Spain.

Ev Dynamics offers a value-added approach for vehicle manufacturers and government agencies who are looking for a custom yet cost-effective sustainable transportation solution in emerging markets. Unlike many of its NEV competitors and public company peers who have yet to produce in meaningful quantity, Ev Dynamics has delivered more than 1,000 EV buses, vans and luxury coaches around the world.

Among several global deployments over the past year, Ev Dynamics has begun to manufacture and ship to the Philippines more than 500 COMET electric minibuses under a long-term supply agreement with GET Worldwide.

To register for the conference, visit sustainability-live.com.

About Ev Dynamics

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and an emerging prominent player in the world’s new energy commercial vehicles market. It is a component and whole-vehicle manufacturer of specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It provides integrated driving and logistics solutions based upon a solid technological foundation in diverse areas, including new energy platform power systems and key components. The company’s NEV R&D center is located in Shenzhen and its manufacturing base is in Wulong, Chongqing, China, with a sales network across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific and South America. To learn more, go to evdynamics.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited’s (or the “Company’s”) plans to enter the U.S. market and other markets, the Company’s plans to increase manufacturing at its facilities, the Company’s sales increasing, the Company’s ability to attract new customers, the Company’s intent into new partnerships, the Company’s plans to make additional investments, the Company’s products achieving marketing acceptance and similar statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited or its advisors that any of its plans or expectations will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in its business. Such risks include, but are not limited to the following: the Company’s goals and strategies, expansion plans, future business development, financial condition and results of operations; operating history; risks associated with electric vehicles, the Company’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver high quality products and solutions, and appeal to customers; products and solutions defects or any other failure to perform as expected; the Company’s ability to compete successfully; the Company’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of order; the trends in, and size of, global and target EV markets; the Company’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services, its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; changes in demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s website and filings with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Ev Dynamics Contact

Miguel Valldecabres

CEO

Tel +852 2152 9998

Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both or Justin Lumley

CMA

Tel +1 (949) 432-7566

Email Contact

Media Contact

Tim Randall

CMA

Tel +1 (949) 432-7572

Email Contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/455ed38b-3672-4bc1-9ba3-52fcf448dede