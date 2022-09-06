Reneo Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases, today announced that the company’s management team will participate at the following conferences in September, as detailed below:



Baird Global Healthcare Conference (September 13-14, 2022)

Location : InterContinental New York Barclay, Morgan Suite, Mezzanine Level

Presentation : Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 10:50AM ET (Session IV)

11th Annual SVB Securities Healthcare Summit (September 21-23, 2022)

Location : Rosewood Miramar Beach, Montecito, California

Ladenburg Thalmann Annual Healthcare Conference (September 29, 2022)

Location : Sofitel Hotel, New York, NY, Track 3 – Montmarte

Fireside Chat : Thursday, September 29, 2022, 11:00 AM ET

Links to the presentations will be posted on the Investors section of the Reneo Pharmaceuticals corporate website, under Events and Presentations.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Our lead product candidate, REN001, is a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ). REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation and may increase production of new mitochondria. For additional information, please see reneopharma.com.

