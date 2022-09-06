New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Home Healthcare Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318441/?utm_source=GNW





Furthermore, in-hospital care exposes patients to HAIs that can impact their well-being and cause a spike in the mortality rate.



These limitations have necessitated the demand for home healthcare that provides greater convenience to patients and improves their health outcomes and reduces healthcare costs for providers.



Typically, home healthcare involves medical care provided by physicians and other skilled medical professionals to patients outside the traditional healthcare environment (including hospitals) in the comfort of their homes.



As home healthcare offers hospital-level diagnostic and treatment services to patients, mainly to address critical pain points such as reducing the incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), decreasing preventable hospital readmissions, and enabling effective care for patients, the model is attracting healthcare providers.



This growth opportunity-technology (GO-TE) study highlights innovation in home healthcare technologies, including home care ventilators, home dialysis devices, at-home electrocardiograms, and home infusion devices.



The market scope of this GO-TE study is global.



It studies some of the pathbreaking innovators in this space and their technology readiness levels.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318441/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________