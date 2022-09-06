New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sustainable Innovation in Water Generation and Purification Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318439/?utm_source=GNW

Factors driving an increase in water scarcity include climate change, climate-related catastrophes, ground water contamination through the increasing usage of pesticides and fertilizers, the release of untreated municipal waste into water bodies, and population growth with its subsequent need for expansion of industrialization, agriculture, and food production.



At present, water generation and purification technologies suffer from high capital and operational expenditure costs.



Innovative process designs that improve efficiency are likely to have a major impact in terms of improving the economic viability of water purification and generation technologies.



Research and development activities in both technology areas are expected to increase in future, supported by increases in regulatory support and rising awareness of the detrimental effects of climate change and water scarcity.



This This research service focuses on new and disruptive technologies within the water generation and purification industries, highlighting technological attributes and existing as well as emerging solutions.



The study emphasizes the unique technologies being studied and implemented within the water generation and purification industries, and it covers the major drivers and restraints faced by innovators looking to reach large-scale commercial deployment.



The study also covers the following topics:

• Water generation and purification technologies—overview and current trends

• Factors driving technology development and adoption

• Key properties, drawbacks, and challenges for deployment

• Technology comparison

• Technology ecosystem—innovation and stakeholders

• Patent landscape of water generation and purification technologies

• Growth opportunities for water generation and purification technologies

