Franklin Mining Announces Additional Machinery to Arrive in Bolivia

Carson City, NV, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Mining Inc. (OTC Pink: FMNJ) has received word from global shipping company Current International Freight that the machinery purchased in 2021 is finally headed to South America. Franklin Mining CEO William Petty purchased the machinery to be custom-built by Heckler Fabrication of California in 2020 and although it has been completed for over a year, the lack of shipping containers on the West Coast of America, as well as supply-chain issues, plagued the voyage until now.

As previously announced on Twitter, the machinery was headed south on a shipping vessel, but was then randomly selected for inspection by U.S. Customs. The machine has passed inspection and will be leaving for Bolivia on vessel NYK Joanna September 9, with an estimated arrival in early October.

Once the ship arrives in Iquique, Chile, it will be taken by ground transport and relocated to a mining area in Tipuani, Bolivia. The mining area will be selected by Frankling Mining VP of Bolivia Fernando Freudenthal, based upon the report issued by geologist Dr. Michael Biste.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce that the ‘green machine’ is finally headed to Bolivia!” exclaimed CEO William Petty, “This is what all of us have been waiting for.”

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.FranklinMining.com , email: FranklinMining.CEO@gmail.com or follow us on Twitter @FMNJ1864.

Attachment