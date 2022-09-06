New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Transformation Impact on Global Automotive" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318434/?utm_source=GNW





This comprehensive study examines the cutting-edge digital technologies that shape and revolutionize the global automotive industry, including Big Data, data analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robots, internet of things, and augmented/virtual reality.



These Industry 4.0 technologies accelerating digital transformation are driven by ongoing Mega Trends, such as the move toward sustainable mobility, and have helped industry participants tackle disruptions from the pandemic and geopolitical challenges.



The analyst anticipates several disruptive technologies to find permanence in the automotive value chain as the automobile increasingly becomes a ‘software on wheels’. A typical automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) may soon have to employ as many software engineers as there are automotive experts.



These technologies also spur the convergence of automotive with cross-functional industries, like gaming, financial services, and insurance.

