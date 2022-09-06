New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Adhesives & Sealants Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318433/?utm_source=GNW



A rising number of medical procedures that require adhesion and sealing and a preference for adhesive and sealant-based bonding in medical procedures will drive demand.



In addition, the growing medical device and protective wear end-use industries will contribute to market growth in the next few years.



Frequent unavailability of shipping facilities, plants due to shutdowns, and raw materials since the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 translated into supply chain disruptions, raw material and labor price increase, and simultaneous rise in transportation and ocean freight costs.



The current Russo-Ukrainian war is affecting the raw material prices of some adhesives.



With these macroeconomic factor challenges and to maintain a smooth flow of raw materials and distribution capabilities, medical adhesives and sealants manufacturers will need to develop effective strategies to manage the timeliness, pricing, and quality of their inventories in the next few years.



The study discusses cyanoacrylates, acrylics, epoxies, polyurethanes, silicones, polysulfides, glass ionomer cement (GIC), phosphate- & carboxylate-based, and natural resin-based chemical types.



Natural resin-based includes fibrin-based, plasma & protein-based, cellulose-based, peptides-based, chitosan-based, collagen lysine-based, and albumin-based.



The applications considered are medical device assembly and protective wear, internal medical, external medical, and dental.



The formulation technologies discussed are water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, and UV/light curing.



Regional volume consumption and revenue estimates are provided for every medical application, along with revenue and volume estimates by chemistry and formulation technology.



The study discusses global market shares for the top medical adhesives and sealants manufacturers.



The medical adhesives and sealants market faces the challenge of the rising need for innovative chemistries.



These will cater to the currently unmet needs of customers, such as effective bonding of the restorative material to dentin in dental applications and the ability to bond dissimilar substrates in medical device assembly applications.



Developing new, high-performance, innovative chemistries and other factors will contribute to higher prices, thereby revenue growth.



In addition, an increasing population of patients requiring surgical, dental, and external medical services and simultaneous rise in the medical device assembly and protective wear industry will contribute to market growth.



All the above needs will increase the medical adhesives and sealants volume and contribute to their demand growth in the next 7 years.

