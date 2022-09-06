New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global OEMs’ Strategies for Electric Light Commercial Vehicle Platforms" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318430/?utm_source=GNW





ICE-based platforms may be more suitable to convert an existing LCV into eLCV model quickly with minimal investment, but they lack the design flexibility and higher efficiency of pure electric platforms.



Cost reduction, increase in addressable market, quicker development, and ease of parts procurement are some of the factors driving platformization.



Platform development is no longer limited to OEMs.



Multiple start-ups are building skateboard platforms that OEMs or developers can license.



Although the initial investment required is high, these platforms are flexible and scalable with high level of efficiency and performance.



For certain models, OEMs prefer using well-proven platforms from other OEMs and then rebadging them to cut down on development costs and time to market.



Every major OEM will likely have a pure electric platform by 2025, with Stellantis, VW, and GM ahead of others.



Select OEMs have already announced a relevant specification range, body styles, expected models, and applications their electric platforms can serve.



Among the key eLCV platforms to look out for from major OEMs are STLA from Stellantis, MEB and SSP from Volkswagen, EVP and VAN.



EA from Daimler, Ultium from GM, TE1 and GE2 from Ford, and LCV-EV from Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.



Author: Marshall Martin

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318430/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________