Physician Growth Partners advises The Northwestern Specialists for Women in Transaction with Shore Capital Partners portfolio company Together Women’s Health

CHICAGO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Growth Partners (“PGP”) is pleased to announce a partnership between The Northwestern Specialists for Women (“NSW”) and Together Women’s Health (“TWH”), a portfolio company of Shore Capital Partners. This partnership represents Together Women’s Health’s entry into the Chicagoland market and will empower NSW with significant resources to continue its growth.



The Northwestern Specialists for Women is led by five shareholders – Dr. Bonnie Wise, Dr. Kim McMahon, Dr. Dayna Salasche, Dr. Seema Venkatachalam, and Dr. Melissa Dugan-Kim. Since its founding in 2008, NSW has grown to become one of the preeminent providers of comprehensive women’s health services in Chicagoland, providing obstetrical care exclusively at Northwestern's Prentice Women's Hospital and being a leader in pregnancy and fertility options, menstrual management, and menopause.

TWH will provide the resources and management support to enable NSW to continue to thrive for years to come. Dr. Bonnie Wise will join TWH as Chief Medical Officer of the platform.

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive transaction advisor to The Northwestern Specialists for Women in its evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this transaction.

Dr. Wise noted, “Ezra Simons and PGP jumped into a fast-moving situation and brought the clarity and perspective we needed to make an educated decision. We chose to pursue a partnership with Together Women's Health and PGP was instrumental in ensuring that partners were aligned and each represented. With PGP's help, we stayed on course and closed on all agreed upon terms in 70 days. We’re extremely excited about NSW’s next chapter with TWH.”

Dr. Seema Venkatachalam added, “We’re grateful to have had Physician Growth Partners guide our group throughout this process. Ezra and PGP understood what we were looking for, educated our team, advocated for us, and streamlined a complicated process. Engaging PGP gave us the confidence to navigate this process and be in a strong position as we look to continue our growth with Together Women’s Health.”

PGP Managing Partner Ezra Simons noted, “We are grateful to have represented NSW in completing their partnership with TWH. The NSW team is dynamic in terms of career stages and prominent in terms of reputation. This partnership will help NSW gain significant management and capital resources to continue their expansion. Shore Capital Partners has a great reputation and we’re glad to have enabled their portfolio company, Together Women’s Health, to enter the Chicago market. This will be an exciting partnership to watch into the future.”