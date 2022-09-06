Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) welcomes Michael Peach, VP, BD Law Enforcement Solutions

Herndon, US, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are delighted to announce that Michael Peach has joined the Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) team as VP, BD Law Enforcement Solutions.

Michael brings 25+ years’ working with Law Enforcement and Intelligence at all levels delivering solutions and support to this critical market. He joins us after leading the Nautics Group where he was the President. Michael brings his vast experience in Law Enforcement Applications, Business Development, Operations, and Customer Support.

Prior to the Nautics Group, Mike has held several senior positions, most notability with Cobham Tactical Communications and Surveillance.

Paul Moskowitz, DTC’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Solution Development, said, “Michael’s addition to DTC rounds out our previous investments with a pinpoint focus on Law Enforcement applications that capture, transmit, and share urgent and important information across multiple domains. His experience in creating solutions that have been broadly adopted by Law Enforcement will further expand our innovation in this sector."

About DTC, Domo Tactical Communications

Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) has been at the forefront of innovation for over 50 years, developing leading edge communication technologies for successful operations in demanding environments, where COFDM technologies provide longer range and penetration. As a global leader of wireless communication, DTC works with military, law enforcement, counter-terror units, governments, robotics and autonomous operations and system integrators on key surveillance and communication challenges.

DTC’s mission critical solutions secure, share and communicate real-time video, voice, and data to enable Shared Situational Awareness (SSA) on land, on sea, in the water and in the air. DTC’s Cutting-edge Mobile Adhoc Network (MANET) Mesh radio solutions deliver ultra-low latency, end-to-end encryption and are used globally on-board USV, UAV and UGV platforms to support mobile, long range semi-autonomous and autonomous operations.

DTC was acquired by Codan in 2021. DTC consists of Spectronic, Corp Ten International, and Domo Broadcast Systems. Backed by an award-winning engineering team, DTCs trusted technology is at the heart of everything we do.

DTC has a global reach, with regional offices based in the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark, Dubai, Singapore, and Australia.

