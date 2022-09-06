CareCloud Named Best Medical Billing Service of 2022 for the Second Time in Two Months

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, has been named as a Best Medical Billing Service of 2022 by Business.com. CareCloud was named the Best Flexible RCM Service for its comprehensive, end-to-end revenue cycle management solutions. The announcement comes after TechRadar named CareCloud a Best Billing Service of 2022 on July 8, 2022.



Business.com is the premier website for business news and engaging resource content focused on helping business owners and decision-makers launch, build and expand their businesses. Editors at Business.com chose CareCloud for its consultative approach, high flexibility, and exceptional usability of its revenue cycle management services. The Company is also only one of two companies to receive the highest score out of 10 compared to other solutions in the Best Medical Billing Services category.

"Business.com's editors conducted a thorough review of our RCM services and case studies demonstrating our ability to increase revenue collections and streamline practice administration for nearly 900 medical practices and hospitals throughout the United States. Like the editors at TechRadar, they came to the same conclusion that our clients do: we deliver the industry's best and most flexible RCM services that impact how physicians run their practices," said CareCloud CEO and President Hadi Chaudhry. "As the digital health landscape continues to change, largely driven by the increased adoption of value-based healthcare models, CareCloud is at the forefront of providing the latest digital health technology. Our offerings advance in tandem with the needs of our clients and their patients. Being named one of the best medical billing services of the year from two publications is a testament to our capabilities as a partner during this revolution."

In July 2022, TechRadar named CareCloud one of the best medical billing services 2022 for the Company's ability to provide a complete, user-friendly RCM solution. TechRadar's world-class experts help people around the globe find the latest technology, offering clear, unbiased, helpful advice, tips, tricks, and secrets culled from rigorous, in-depth testing.

