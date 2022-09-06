Essential Education Brings MindPlay to Adult Education

CORVALLIS, Ore., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Essential Education, a premier leader in innovative learning solutions for adult education, and MindPlay Education, a cutting-edge educational software for individualized learning, announced the integration of the MindPlay Virtual Reading Coach to Essential Education's learning programs. This collaboration delivers a virtual reading program to adult learners that adapts to their reading level and provides remediation and acceleration in phonics, grammar, fluency, comprehension, and phonemic awareness. While the current MindPlay Virtual Reading Coach is developed for K-12 instruction, this partnership will bring an updated version specifically created for adult learners called MindPlay Ultra.

"Essential Education is always eager to tackle the challenges in adult education. We are excited to bring the field an incredible resource with MindPlay's content and learning pathway," said Dan Griffith, President of Essential Education's Educator Division. "By integrating MindPlay directly into our platform, we are making learning easier and more robust for students while providing teachers effective tools to simplify their instruction. The better a person can read and interpret what they've read, the better their life will be on all levels. And that is, fundamentally, our mission at Essential Education."

Through Essential Education's platform, MindPlay Ultra lessons are delivered by an online reading coach, requiring minimal involvement of the teacher. This adaptive learning system tracks students' progress individually to identify exactly what they need to work on to quickly improve their reading skills. The MindPlay Ultra will be offered in addition to Essential Education's reading materials to enhance their reading comprehension and experience. Teachers will have access to the student data to bring them personalized instruction in an interactive and engaging online learning environment. The result is that each student is guided carefully through the exact pathway they need to become successful readers.

"MindPlay is honored to partner with the premier adult education provider, Essential Education. Their passion for helping adult learners reach their goals is exactly what we hoped to find in a partner," said Michael Ritchie, President of MindPlay, "With their expertise in the field and commitment to learners and educators, we believe we can significantly impact people across the world who are seeking to better themselves and provide a more stable future for their families."

To learn more about MindPlay Ultra and Essential Education's other award-winning programs for adult education, schedule a demo with your local representative.

About Essential Education:

Since 2002, Essential Education has helped over 2.5 million people reach their life goals with a revolutionary online learning system and print materials. From comprehensive programs for low-level adult basic education to innovative preparation for high school equivalency tests and core workforce readiness skills, their award-winning solutions have changed the way adults are being educated. All programs are designed to help educators achieve the success they dream about by providing a guided pathway for each student that supports both in-person and virtual learning environments. For more information on Essential Education, visit essentialed.com/educators.

About MindPlay:

For over 40 years, MindPlay Education has been providing learning content to educators and families. They are committed to developing educational software to make learning accessible to everyone. With every passing year, that commitment has only grown stronger. MindPlay continues to pave the way, transforming learning through cutting-edge, adaptive technology that creates individualized learning solutions for everyone. MindPlay Education is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, and was originally founded as a development company for educational publishers. In 1986, founder Judith Bliss created a self-published line of software called MindPlay, and the company has been focused on delivering Software as a Service ever since. To learn more about MindPlay Education, visit mindplay.com.

Press Contact

Dannielle Doyle

Chief Marketing Officer

Essential Education

dannielle@essentialed.com

Phone: (541) 225-5415

Website: essentialed.com/educators

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment