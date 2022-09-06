HAA Features 2022 Top Haunts - the Top Haunted Attractions to See This Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soon the leaves will be falling, the temperatures dropping and the screams of excitement rising as Haunted House Season and Halloween are upon us. Each year the Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the only official association in the haunt industry, names the "Top Haunted Attractions" across the country. To be designated, attractions must be recognized as a member of HAA while also satisfying a list of 10 criteria related to the mission of HAA - to protect customers, promote haunted attractions, and educate industry experts.
"The most important aspect of our jobs is prioritizing visitor safety," said HAA President Spencer Terry. "The Top Haunts certification rewards those attractions that have been in operation for at least 10 years and are not only leaders in delivering some of the best attractions in the business, but also in setting the bar high for best practices in safety."
We encourage people to attend this group of awesome attractions, and for the media to promote their safety and recognition. Look for a haunt near year at the below link or directly in the following list of Top Haunts.
Here is the list of the official 2022 "HAA Top Haunted Attractions," which can also be found here.
|Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory
|Akron, OH
|https://www.hauntedschoolhouse.com
|Creepy Hollow Haunted House
|Rosharon, TX
|www.Creepyhollowhauntedhouse.com
|Dark Hour Haunted House
|Plano, TX
|www.darkhourhauntedhouse.com
|Factory Of Terror
|Canton, OH
|https://fotohio.com
|Fear Factory
|Salt Lake City, UT
|www.fearfactoryslc.com
|Fear Fair
|Seymour, IN
|www.FearFair.com
|Fear Farm
|Glendale, AZ
|www.fearfarm.com
|Field of Screams
|Mountville, PA
|https://fieldofscreams.com
|Field of Screams MT
|Victor, MT
|www.fieldofscreamsmt.com
|Fright Nights
|West Palm Beach, FL
|www.myfrightnights.com
|Fright Nights WV
|Daniels, WV
|www.FrightNightsWV.com
|Frightland
|Middletown, DE
|www.Frightland.com
|Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park
|Palermo, NY
|www.frightmarefarms.net
|Ghostly Manor
|Sandusky, OH
|https://www.ghostlymanor.com/ghostly-manor-haunted-house
|Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary
|Philadelphia, PA
|www.HalloweenNights.org
|Haunted Hollow
|Rockwood, PZ
|www.hauntedhollow.net
|Haunted Hotel - Louisville
|Louisville, KY
|https://www.hauntedhotelky.com
|Haunted Hunt Club Farm
|Virginia Beach, VA
|https://hauntedhuntclubfarm.com
|Headless Horseman
|Ulster Park, NY
|https://headlesshorseman.com
|Hobb's Grove
|Sanger, CA
|https://www.hobbsgrove.com
|House of Torment
|Austin, TX
|www.houseoftorment.com
|Hundred Acres Manor
|Pittsburgh, PA
|https://www.hundredacresmanor.com
|Hysterium Haunted Asylum
|Fort Wayne, IN
|www.Hysterium.com
|Legends of Fear
|Shelton, CT
|https://www.legendsoffear.com/index.html
|Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
|Los Angeles, CA
|www.losangeleshauntedhayride.com
|Nashville Nightmare
|Nashville, TN
|www.nashvillenightmare.com
|New Orleans Nightmare
|New Orleans, LA
|www.neworleansnightmare.com
|Niles Scream Park
|Niles, MI
|www.haunted.org
|Pennhurst
|Spring City, PA
|https://pennhurstasylum.com
|Reapers Revenge
|Scranton, PA
|https://reapersrevenge.com
|Scarehouse
|Pittsburgh, PA
|https://www.scarehouse.com
|Shocktoberfest
|Sinking Spring, PA
|https://www.shocktoberfest.com
|Sinister Tombs Haunted House
|Eastview, KY
|http://www.sinistertombs.com
|Spook Hollow ILL
|Marquette Heights, Il
|http://spook-hollow.com
|Spooky Ranch
|Columbia Station, OH
|www.spookyranch.com
|Stillwell Manor
|Anderson, IN
|https://stillwellmanor.com
|Terror in the Corn
|Erie, CO
|https://terrorinthecorn.com
|Terror on the Fox
|Appleton, WI
|www.terroronthefox.com
|The Dent Schoolhouse
|Cincinnati, OH
|www.frightsite.com
|The Devil's Attic
|Louisville, KY
|http://thedevilsattic.com/darknessfalls
|The Haunted Farm
|Hendersonville, NC
|https://nchauntedfarm.com
|The Haunted Hydro
|Fremont, OH
|www.HauntedHydro.com
|13th Floor Haunted House Chicago
|Chicago, IL
|https://13thfloorchicago.com
|13th Floor Haunted House Denver
|Denver, CO
|https://www.13thfloorhauntedhouse.com
|13th Floor Haunted House Phoenix
|Phoenix, AZ
|www.13thflooraz.com
|13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio
|San Antonio, TX
|www.13thfloorsanantonio.com
|USS Nightmare
|Newport, KY
|www.ussnightmare.com
|Wiard's Orchards' Night Terrors
|Ypsilanti, MI
|https://www.hauntedhousemichigan.com
|Woods of Terror
|Greensboro, NC
|www.woodsofterror.com
About The Haunted Attraction Association
The Haunted Attraction Association, the only official association in the haunt industry, serves as the voice of the haunted attraction industry. Our mission is to promote our worldwide network of haunted attractions including Haunted Houses, Haunted Hayrides, Scream Parks, Mega-Haunts, Halloween Festivals, Haunted Outdoor Trails, Corn Mazes, and Amusement Park Halloween Events. Our goal is to protect our customers through education and networking of our members. Visit www.hauntedattractionassociation.com or call 616-439-4220.
Like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hauntedattractionassociation and follow HAA on Twitter to see the Official Halloween Countdown at https://twitter.com/HAAHaunts.
