HAA Features 2022 Top Haunts - the Top Haunted Attractions to See This Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soon the leaves will be falling, the temperatures dropping and the screams of excitement rising as Haunted House Season and Halloween are upon us. Each year the Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the only official association in the haunt industry, names the "Top Haunted Attractions" across the country. To be designated, attractions must be recognized as a member of HAA while also satisfying a list of 10 criteria related to the mission of HAA - to protect customers, promote haunted attractions, and educate industry experts.

"The most important aspect of our jobs is prioritizing visitor safety," said HAA President Spencer Terry. "The Top Haunts certification rewards those attractions that have been in operation for at least 10 years and are not only leaders in delivering some of the best attractions in the business, but also in setting the bar high for best practices in safety."

Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory Akron, OH https://www.hauntedschoolhouse.com Creepy Hollow Haunted House Rosharon, TX www.Creepyhollowhauntedhouse.com Dark Hour Haunted House Plano, TX www.darkhourhauntedhouse.com Factory Of Terror Canton, OH https://fotohio.com Fear Factory Salt Lake City, UT www.fearfactoryslc.com Fear Fair Seymour, IN www.FearFair.com Fear Farm Glendale, AZ www.fearfarm.com Field of Screams Mountville, PA https://fieldofscreams.com Field of Screams MT Victor, MT www.fieldofscreamsmt.com Fright Nights West Palm Beach, FL www.myfrightnights.com Fright Nights WV Daniels, WV www.FrightNightsWV.com Frightland Middletown, DE www.Frightland.com Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park Palermo, NY www.frightmarefarms.net Ghostly Manor Sandusky, OH https://www.ghostlymanor.com/ghostly-manor-haunted-house Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary Philadelphia, PA www.HalloweenNights.org Haunted Hollow Rockwood, PZ www.hauntedhollow.net Haunted Hotel - Louisville Louisville, KY https://www.hauntedhotelky.com Haunted Hunt Club Farm Virginia Beach, VA https://hauntedhuntclubfarm.com Headless Horseman Ulster Park, NY https://headlesshorseman.com Hobb's Grove Sanger, CA https://www.hobbsgrove.com House of Torment Austin, TX www.houseoftorment.com Hundred Acres Manor Pittsburgh, PA https://www.hundredacresmanor.com Hysterium Haunted Asylum Fort Wayne, IN www.Hysterium.com Legends of Fear Shelton, CT https://www.legendsoffear.com/index.html Los Angeles Haunted Hayride Los Angeles, CA www.losangeleshauntedhayride.com Nashville Nightmare Nashville, TN www.nashvillenightmare.com New Orleans Nightmare New Orleans, LA www.neworleansnightmare.com Niles Scream Park Niles, MI www.haunted.org Pennhurst Spring City, PA https://pennhurstasylum.com Reapers Revenge Scranton, PA https://reapersrevenge.com Scarehouse Pittsburgh, PA https://www.scarehouse.com Shocktoberfest Sinking Spring, PA https://www.shocktoberfest.com Sinister Tombs Haunted House Eastview, KY http://www.sinistertombs.com Spook Hollow ILL Marquette Heights, Il http://spook-hollow.com Spooky Ranch Columbia Station, OH www.spookyranch.com Stillwell Manor Anderson, IN https://stillwellmanor.com Terror in the Corn Erie, CO https://terrorinthecorn.com Terror on the Fox Appleton, WI www.terroronthefox.com The Dent Schoolhouse Cincinnati, OH www.frightsite.com The Devil's Attic Louisville, KY http://thedevilsattic.com/darknessfalls The Haunted Farm Hendersonville, NC https://nchauntedfarm.com The Haunted Hydro Fremont, OH www.HauntedHydro.com 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago Chicago, IL https://13thfloorchicago.com 13th Floor Haunted House Denver Denver, CO https://www.13thfloorhauntedhouse.com 13th Floor Haunted House Phoenix Phoenix, AZ www.13thflooraz.com 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio San Antonio, TX www.13thfloorsanantonio.com USS Nightmare Newport, KY www.ussnightmare.com Wiard's Orchards' Night Terrors Ypsilanti, MI https://www.hauntedhousemichigan.com Woods of Terror Greensboro, NC www.woodsofterror.com

About The Haunted Attraction Association

The Haunted Attraction Association, the only official association in the haunt industry, serves as the voice of the haunted attraction industry. Our mission is to promote our worldwide network of haunted attractions including Haunted Houses, Haunted Hayrides, Scream Parks, Mega-Haunts, Halloween Festivals, Haunted Outdoor Trails, Corn Mazes, and Amusement Park Halloween Events. Our goal is to protect our customers through education and networking of our members. Visit www.hauntedattractionassociation.com or call 616-439-4220.

