HAA Features 2022 Top Haunts - the Top Haunted Attractions to See This Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soon the leaves will be falling, the temperatures dropping and the screams of excitement rising as Haunted House Season and Halloween are upon us. Each year the Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the only official association in the haunt industry, names the "Top Haunted Attractions" across the country. To be designated, attractions must be recognized as a member of HAA while also satisfying a list of 10 criteria related to the mission of HAA - to protect customers, promote haunted attractions, and educate industry experts.

"The most important aspect of our jobs is prioritizing visitor safety," said HAA President Spencer Terry. "The Top Haunts certification rewards those attractions that have been in operation for at least 10 years and are not only leaders in delivering some of the best attractions in the business, but also in setting the bar high for best practices in safety." 

We encourage people to attend this group of awesome attractions, and for the media to promote their safety and recognition. Look for a haunt near year at the below link or directly in the following list of Top Haunts.

Here is the list of the official 2022 "HAA Top Haunted Attractions," which can also be found here.

  

Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & LaboratoryAkron, OHhttps://www.hauntedschoolhouse.com
Creepy Hollow Haunted HouseRosharon, TXwww.Creepyhollowhauntedhouse.com
Dark Hour Haunted HousePlano, TXwww.darkhourhauntedhouse.com
Factory Of TerrorCanton, OHhttps://fotohio.com
Fear FactorySalt Lake City, UTwww.fearfactoryslc.com
Fear FairSeymour, INwww.FearFair.com
Fear FarmGlendale, AZwww.fearfarm.com
Field of ScreamsMountville, PAhttps://fieldofscreams.com
Field of Screams MTVictor, MTwww.fieldofscreamsmt.com
Fright NightsWest Palm Beach, FLwww.myfrightnights.com
Fright Nights WVDaniels, WVwww.FrightNightsWV.com
FrightlandMiddletown, DEwww.Frightland.com
Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream ParkPalermo, NYwww.frightmarefarms.net
Ghostly ManorSandusky, OHhttps://www.ghostlymanor.com/ghostly-manor-haunted-house
Halloween Nights at Eastern State PenitentiaryPhiladelphia, PAwww.HalloweenNights.org
Haunted HollowRockwood, PZwww.hauntedhollow.net
Haunted Hotel - LouisvilleLouisville, KYhttps://www.hauntedhotelky.com
Haunted Hunt Club FarmVirginia Beach, VAhttps://hauntedhuntclubfarm.com
Headless HorsemanUlster Park, NYhttps://headlesshorseman.com
Hobb's GroveSanger, CAhttps://www.hobbsgrove.com
House of TormentAustin, TXwww.houseoftorment.com
Hundred Acres ManorPittsburgh, PAhttps://www.hundredacresmanor.com
Hysterium Haunted AsylumFort Wayne, INwww.Hysterium.com
Legends of FearShelton, CThttps://www.legendsoffear.com/index.html
Los Angeles Haunted HayrideLos Angeles, CAwww.losangeleshauntedhayride.com
Nashville NightmareNashville, TNwww.nashvillenightmare.com
New Orleans NightmareNew Orleans, LAwww.neworleansnightmare.com
Niles Scream ParkNiles, MIwww.haunted.org
PennhurstSpring City, PAhttps://pennhurstasylum.com
Reapers RevengeScranton, PAhttps://reapersrevenge.com
ScarehousePittsburgh, PAhttps://www.scarehouse.com
ShocktoberfestSinking Spring, PAhttps://www.shocktoberfest.com
Sinister Tombs Haunted HouseEastview, KYhttp://www.sinistertombs.com
Spook Hollow ILLMarquette Heights, Ilhttp://spook-hollow.com
Spooky RanchColumbia Station, OHwww.spookyranch.com
Stillwell ManorAnderson, INhttps://stillwellmanor.com
Terror in the CornErie, COhttps://terrorinthecorn.com
Terror on the FoxAppleton, WIwww.terroronthefox.com
The Dent SchoolhouseCincinnati, OHwww.frightsite.com
The Devil's AtticLouisville, KYhttp://thedevilsattic.com/darknessfalls
The Haunted FarmHendersonville, NChttps://nchauntedfarm.com
The Haunted HydroFremont, OHwww.HauntedHydro.com
13th Floor Haunted House ChicagoChicago, ILhttps://13thfloorchicago.com
13th Floor Haunted House DenverDenver, COhttps://www.13thfloorhauntedhouse.com
13th Floor Haunted House PhoenixPhoenix, AZwww.13thflooraz.com
13th Floor Haunted House San AntonioSan Antonio, TXwww.13thfloorsanantonio.com
USS NightmareNewport, KYwww.ussnightmare.com
Wiard's Orchards' Night TerrorsYpsilanti, MIhttps://www.hauntedhousemichigan.com
Woods of TerrorGreensboro, NCwww.woodsofterror.com

About The Haunted Attraction Association

The Haunted Attraction Association, the only official association in the haunt industry, serves as the voice of the haunted attraction industry. Our mission is to promote our worldwide network of haunted attractions including Haunted Houses, Haunted Hayrides, Scream Parks, Mega-Haunts, Halloween Festivals, Haunted Outdoor Trails, Corn Mazes, and Amusement Park Halloween Events. Our goal is to protect our customers through education and networking of our members. Visit www.hauntedattractionassociation.com or call 616-439-4220.  

Like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hauntedattractionassociation and follow HAA on Twitter to see the Official Halloween Countdown at https://twitter.com/HAAHaunts.

