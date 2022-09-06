K12 Technology Company Edlio Acquires SchoolInfo, Launches Edlio Access App

GLENDALE, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edlio, leading provider of technology solutions for K-12 schools, is pleased to announce its acquisition of SchoolInfo, creators of premier mobile apps for schools.

SchoolInfo has proudly served the education market for 10 years, and has created mobile apps for more than 2,500 schools, districts, and other organizations. Nearly 3 million teachers, parents, and students worldwide rely on SchoolInfo products.

Edlio serves over 16,000 schools, and is a proven partner for K-12 leaders. Since 2001 they have worked to innovate and adapt to the ever-changing needs of teachers and school administrators. Edlio's technology is designed to be user-friendly for any educator, yet powerful enough to meet the needs of even the largest school districts and communities.

As a result of the acquisition, Edlio will offer the Access app to their clients, featuring two-way communication, security features, and direct access to school information on mobile devices. Access rounds out the Edlio technology suite, which already includes a CMS website platform; built-in communication for email, voice, and text; and online payment processing for K-12 schools. School leaders will now be able to consolidate their communications, payments, and websites under one vendor with Edlio; empowering them to do more with one login than other EdTech providers.

"We're excited to bring the Access app to the Edlio product suite because it allows us to offer our clients a robust app that is branded to their school's colors and logo; but more importantly, this app will increase their opportunities to engage students, staff, families, and community members. SchoolInfo has a proven track record of serving educators, and because of that it was a natural fit to welcome them to the Edlio family," said Ali Arsan, Edlio's Founder and CEO.

CEO and Co-Founder of SchoolInfo, Jordan Riggs, added: "Joining forces with the Edlio team will enable us to reach and impact more K-12 school communities, furthering SchoolInfo's mission to simplify communication for schools and families everywhere. We're excited to build on the world-class support and solutions we currently provide for our clients, our reseller partners and their customers, as well as introducing our mobile app to Edlio's school and district clients," he said.

Julie Riggs, SchoolInfo's President and Co-Founder, commented, "We began SchoolInfo as busy parents simply looking for a way to make life a little bit easier for parents, students, teachers and school administrators. We're proud of the amazing and dedicated SchoolInfo team and look forward to furthering that vision now as part of the larger Edlio family."

SchoolInfo customers will now benefit from Edlio's unlimited support solutions, including dedicated Client Success Specialists for each account, unlimited technical support for all users, and a Client Resource Hub to help clients get the most out of their Edlio technology. This partnership means that the teachers, administrators, and reseller partners Edlio and SchoolInfo serve will now have access to two world-class support teams under one vendor.

