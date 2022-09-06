Newswire Launches Media Database Subscriptions to Further Enhance the Value of Press Release Distribution

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newswire, a media technology company and industry leader in press release distribution, announces that it is now offering Media Database subscriptions packaged along with its value pack (6, 12, 24) National press release distribution subscriptions. This packaged approach provides customers with access to Newswire's comprehensive Media Database through a single login that allows customers to easily target and pitch relevant journalists.

Customers will receive 250 media database credits with each press release — good for outreach to 250 contacts from the database to enable customers to drive greater online visibility by securing earned media through contact with journalists of choice. Customers can now spend those credits to send personalized pitches to targeted media lists within the Newswire.com platform. Customizable templates and a robust selection of variables allow for a near-unlimited amount of outreach personalization at scale with the ability to upgrade to enterprise usage.

Each Media Database subscription will also include (six or more) National Press Releases distributed to over 6,000 media outlets and multiple trade lists, with unlimited words, along with the 250 outreach credits per release, which can be utilized anytime over the course of the annual subscription. The package price for the Media Database subscriptions is less than half of the current industry pricing associated with a la carte purchases of press releases and media databases provided by a collection of vendors.

"Newswire continues its mission to add value to press release distribution through the lens of our over 20,000 customers," said Joe Esposito, Newswire.com CEO. "Customers can easily address media and marketing communications requirements by connecting to our Media Advantage Platform to create, target, distribute, pitch, track, analyze and showcase press releases directed to targeted media outlets and commercial targets simultaneously. We are dedicated to helping clients send the right message to the right audience at the right time to achieve the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased online visibility, more marketing inquiries and more sales," added Mr. Esposito.

A subscription to Newswire's Media Database provides access to a comprehensive repository of media contacts updated in real-time through a blend of technology and human-centered review. Clicking individual contacts brings up their contact card, which contains the contact's name, phone number, and email address. Also included are:

a brief profile of each contact;

social media handles;

the outlet(s) they work for;

their job title;

beats, or areas of specialization they cover; and

links to their most recently published articles, if applicable.

The Media Database allows users to build company-specific media lists and easily manage them through the Newswire.com member panel. Users can split, edit, or merge lists for a more personalized approach. It is the first step in powering the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through greater SEO recognition, and more sales inquiries through targeted digital marketing campaigns.

To learn more about Newswire's Media Advantage Platform and its integrated media solutions, visit Newswire.com.



About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that offers its clients the Media Advantage Platform consisting of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms seeking the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through greater SEO recognition, and more sales inquiries through targeted marketing campaigns.

Through its disruptive Media Advantage Platform, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Media Advantage Platform, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row.

