NutriLeads and Royal DSM Join Forces to Create Market-ready Immune Health Solutions with BeniCaros® for the U.S. Market

WAGENINGEN, the Netherlands, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NutriLeads BV announced today that it has signed a commercial agreement with Royal DSM to bring premix and market-ready solutions to the U.S. supplement market. These products will feature BeniCaros®, NutriLeads’ natural, award-winning functional ingredient for immune health.



The partnership will enable accelerated innovation and product development of premixes and other custom solutions that support immunity via gut modulation, the top consumer health priorities, according to FMCG Gurus’ Prebiotic Global Report, 2022. The agreement brings together BeniCaros, a unique ingredient clinically proven to accelerate immune responses, and the unmatched product development expertise and broad-market access of Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company.

“We are pleased to partner with DSM to accelerate the availability of BeniCaros to U.S. consumers through innovative new premix and market-ready solutions,” said Joana Carneiro, PhD, NutriLeads Chief Executive Officer. “DSM’s deep expertise in every stage of product development will help BeniCaros more quickly achieve its tremendous potential.”

BeniCaros is a bioactive polysaccharide (fiber) derived from upcycled carrot pomace. It trains the immune system to be fit year-round through a unique dual action that both prepares innate immune cells and stimulates beneficial gut microorganisms that accelerates immune responses. Peer-reviewed clinical research demonstrates that BeniCaros accelerated protective immune responses and significantly reduced the severity and duration of symptoms after a controlled challenge with a common cold virus. BeniCaros’ small daily serving size of just 300 mgs makes it well-suited for premixes and combination products.

“Consumers increasingly recognize the link between immune health and gut health, as well as the importance of well-balanced microbiota to their overall health,” said Martin Dos Ramos, Vice President, Human Nutrition & Care, Dietary Supplements, DSM. “BeniCaros is an attractive, science-based immune health ingredient that supports these top consumer health concerns. We see excellent potential for product innovation. This agreement further strengthens our end-to-end offerings across the entire product development cycle and supports our partnership with customers to shape and drive new markets.”

About NutriLeads BV

NutriLeads is a private company developing a proprietary technology platform based on naturally bioactive fibers known as RG-I (rhamnogalacturonan-I) found in select crops. The company’s first commercial ingredient for functional foods, beverages and supplements is BeniCaros, a novel immune-support ingredient that has received several industry awards for research since its market introduction last year. NutriLeads has other products in development to protect the gut barrier and improve metabolic health through gut microbiome modulation. The company is dedicated to developing natural, eco-friendly ingredients that meet the highest clinical and scientific standards for quality, safety and effectiveness. For more information, visit NutriLeads and BeniCaros .

About DSM

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Contact:

Yuliya Borre, PhD

Scientific Affairs & Communications Liaison

NutriLeads - Ingredients for Health

31 631047675

yuliya.borre@nutrileads.com

David Walsh

Communications Consultant

1-651-503-8248

david.walsh@nutrileads.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/661b019c-0b84-4dab-aa88-ae379f0b8f15