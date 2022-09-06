Ray Posadas Named Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Intelligence of Winnebago Industries

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced the appointment of Ray Posadas as Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, effective September 6, 2022. Posadas succeeds Steve Stuber, who was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Grand Design RV in April 2022.

Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hughes commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Ray to the Winnebago Industries family. He brings more than 15 years of finance and capital markets experience, with expertise in designing, implementing and leading investor relations programs. We’re confident Ray will support Winnebago Industries in deepening our relationships with the investment community and serving as a knowledgeable partner to analysts and investors.”

Hughes continued, “The last several years have been a period of extensive transformation and growth for Winnebago Industries and we are incredibly grateful for Steve’s exceptional leadership and contributions to our finance team and investor relations program. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Steve in his new role within Grand Design and know he will be a tremendous asset in helping that business continue to execute and grow.”

“I am truly excited to join Winnebago Industries,” commented Posadas. “This iconic company is undergoing an extraordinary transformation and I look forward to working with the management team to further shape the investor relations strategy and enhance the company's brand awareness within the global investor community.”

Ray Posadas Background

Prior to joining Winnebago Industries, Posadas served as Managing Director of Investor Relations for Allison Transmission, where he was the company spokesperson for the investment community and maintained strong relationships with sell-side analysts and institutional investors. Previously, he served as an Advisor at Arbor Advisory and Solebury Capital Group, where he designed and implemented strategic investor relations programs for clients across a broad range of industries. Posadas began his career in financial services at Goldman Sachs in 2006 and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Management Science from Pace University in New York.



