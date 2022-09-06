STEMTECH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PROFESSOR DR. BANKOLE JOHNSON JOINS THEIR LIFE SCIENCES ADVISORY BOARD

MIRAMAR, FL, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”) (OTCQB: STEK), an innovative nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, today announced that Professor Dr. Bankole Johnson joins the Stemtech Corporation Life Sciences Advisory Board (LSAB).



Stemtech Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer, John W. Meyer, said “Professor Dr. Bankole Johnson joining Stemtech’s Life Sciences Advisory Board is a great addition to our Team. The world- recognized Dr. Johnson will provide guidance, insight and direction as we continue to focus on health betterment through science. Dr. Johnson joins Dr. Enrique Martinez, M.D. (U.S.) and Dr. Lizette Leos, M.D. (Mexico) on the LSAB.”

Forbes Magazine articulated that “Dr. Johnson was a fully-practicing MD by the age of 22, when he became an intensive care doctor. After that, and after completing the necessary schooling, he became an anesthesiologist, and then a psychiatrist. He further pursued higher education with the completion of two more doctorates in addition to his MD, and a Masters Degree in neurological disorders and computational mathematics. While practicing medicine and making groundbreaking discoveries in the areas of psychopharmacology in the treatment of addiction, he rose in academia to become the Alumni Professor and Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences at the University of Virginia, followed by a similar role at the University of Maryland where he was Chairman of Psychiatry and Professor of pharmacology, medicine, psychiatry, anatomy, neurobiology, and neurology.”

Charles S. Arnold, Stemtech Corporation Chairman and CEO stated that “with the addition of Professor Dr. Bankole Johnson, Stemtech continues to make forward strides toward our strategic goal of providing leading-edge and advanced products for health and wellness. Dr. Johnson’s participation will enable Stemtech to more aggressively achieve those heights.”

Professor Dr. Bankole Johnson gained national attention for his appearance in the Home Box Office (HBO) 2007 documentary Addiction, which won the Governor’s Award (a special Emmy Award) from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. This being the highest award presented by the Academy. He also appeared on the esteemed 2009 CNN special, anchored by Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, called Addiction: Life on the Edge. Furthermore, Professor Dr. Bankole Johnson is a regular medical correspondent for major network channels in the USA, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presently, Dr. Johnson is the Founder, Executive Chairman, and CEO of Casa Privée, based in Miami, and the Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc., a NASDAQ listed company. Professor Dr. Johnson also functions as a Professor of Biomedical Sciences at Larkin University in Miami.

Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™ (EMF blocker). Its nutraceutical products are all-natural, plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on August 23, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

