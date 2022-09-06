North Texas Food Bank Celebrates 40 Years of Serving the Community with Family Event at Klyde Warren Park

Dallas, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will celebrate 40 years of serving the North Texas community with a family-friendly event at Klyde Warren Park on Saturday, September 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The anniversary event is free to the public and will feature face painters, balloon artists, a book reading of the NTFB’s children’s book, Hunger Bugs Me!, and music from the Ray Johnston Band. A portion of the proceeds from items purchased from the food trucks surrounding Klyde Warren will be donated to the NTFB to support its work to provide food for today and hope for tomorrow for the nearly 700,000 people in its service area facing hunger.

“Forty years ago during a period of inflation much like we are experiencing today, four Dallas women pledged to fight hunger in North Texas,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “These visionary leaders – Jo Curtis, Kathryn Hall, Lorraine Griffin Kircher, and Liz Minyard – began collecting and distributing donations of surplus food and grocery products through a network of charitable organizations across 13 North Texas counties, creating the North Texas Food Bank. The community is invited to join us in celebrating 40 years of service to the North Texas community and the people and organizations that have fought to close the hunger gap.”

Tickets are free and the first 100 people to arrive will receive a complimentary commemorative t-shirt. You will not want to miss our 40th birthday party celebration.

North Texas Food Bank 40th Birthday Celebration

Saturday, September 10th

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Kyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201

For more information and to register for the free event, visit https://ntfb.org/event/ntfb-40th-birthday-party/

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a diverse network of more than 400 feeding partners including food pantries and community organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to nearly 137 million nutritious meals, a 9% percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the barriers to food security that our neighbors face.

The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity, and financial stability. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. www.ntfb.org