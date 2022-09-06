TODAY: Gb Sciences Describes Drug Development Progress in Pharma's Almanac Journal Article

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gb Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), a leading plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and drug development company, describes their progress towards achieving significant milestones in their drug development pipeline in an article published in the journal Pharma's Almanac today at https://www.pharmasalmanac.com/articles/unlocking-the-therapeutic-potential-of-plant-inspired-minimum-essential-mixtures.

"Gb Sciences is focusing considerable resources on bringing our lead Parkinson's disease formulations to the clinic with promising results already obtained during the formulation of Oral Dissolving Tablets containing our active ingredients for use in human clinical trials," said Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, President, Chief Science Officer, and Director of Gb Sciences. "We have new data validating the efficacy of our novel anxiety formulations in an animal model, as well as new data demonstrating the improved stability of our oral nanoparticle-encapsulated chronic pain formulations based on newly-adopted manufacturing control processes."

The full article entitled "Unlocking the Therapeutic Potential of Plant-Inspired Minimum Essential Mixtures" also provides some context for their recent drug development successes by discussing Gb Sciences' evolution from a cannabis company to a plant-inspired biopharmaceutical company and what makes their drug development approach truly unique. With conventional drug discovery efforts failing to deliver on some critical medical needs, such as non-opioid treatments for chronic pain, there may be value in exploring plants associated with traditional medicines to discover new drug molecules and simplified mixtures. Gb Sciences is connecting plant-based medicine with modern in silico drug discovery tools, leveraging a unique AI-enabled platform to mine plant species and compounds to uncover minimum essential mixtures of molecules with therapeutic benefits and reduced side effect profiles.

To learn more about Gb Sciences, visit www.gbsciences.com.

About Gb Sciences and GbS Global Biopharma

Gb Sciences, Inc. is a plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company creating patented, disease-targeted formulations of cannabis- and other plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market through its Canadian subsidiary, GbS Global Biopharma, Inc. The 'plant-inspired' active ingredients in its therapeutic mixtures are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices. Gb Sciences' intellectual property portfolio contains six issued U.S. and three issued foreign patents, as well as 17 U.S. and 51 foreign patent-pending applications. In its drug development pipeline, Gb Sciences has five preclinical phase product development programs. Gb Sciences' lead program for Parkinson's disease is being prepared for a first-in-human clinical trial. Gb Sciences' formulations for chronic pain, anxiety, and depression are currently in preclinical animal studies with researchers at the National Research Council Canada. The company also received positive preclinical proof-of-concept data supporting its complex mixtures for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome related to COVID-19, and its lead candidates will be optimized based on late-stage preclinical studies at Michigan State University. Gb Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. To learn more, visit www.gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

