Cumulus Media and TuneIn Expand Content Partnership Agreement 

ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS), a top audio-first media company and TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, announce today that they have renewed and expanded their existing content partnership in a new agreement that adds 325 popular podcasts from the Cumulus Podcast Network to the TuneIn platform, which reaches an audience of over 75 million active users each month. In addition to the podcasts, TuneIn will continue to make Cumulus Media’s high-quality local sports, news, talk and entertainment programming across 405 owned-and-operated radio stations in 86 U.S. markets available to TuneIn listeners. Under the terms of the deal, audio streams of Cumulus Media stations and podcasts across the country will be available 24/7 through TuneIn, with 325 popular podcasts now available through TuneIn including: The Ticket Top 10 (Sports); Second Date Update (Comedy); The Chris Plante Show Podcast (News/Talk); The Michigan Insider (Sports) and Murph & Mac (Sports).



Brian Philips, Chief Content Officer, Cumulus Media, said: “This is an ideal time to expand our relationship with TuneIn. Listeners win as we offer more ways for them to discover Cumulus’ premium audio content, custom-delivered on their terms and timelines. This partnership advances our audio-first content strategy, as we deliver our best shows and podcasts to TuneIn’s 75 million active monthly users.”

“TuneIn aims to be anywhere listening is occurring. In announcing this expanded partnership with Cumulus Media, TuneIn listeners not only have access to Cumulus’ 405 local stations in markets across the U.S., but also 325 of Cumulus Podcast Network’s most popular podcasts,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “This partnership with the premier audio-first media company is a milestone for TuneIn and we are looking forward to building this relationship and giving our listeners the best listening experience.”

Globally, TuneIn can be accessed in 100+ countries and can be found across 200 different major platforms and devices. TuneIn partnerships in the voice assistant space include Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby and Cortana, as well as key integrations with Sonos, Bose, and Tesla. Go to https://tunein.com/get-tunein/ to learn more.



About Cumulus Media :

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 405 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About TuneIn :

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

