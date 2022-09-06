SRAX to Host the Sequire Semiconductor Conference on September 15th With Influential Companies, Expert Keynotes, and Investor 1:1s

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced that the Sequire Semiconductor Conference, sponsored by SmartKem, will take place virtually on September 15th, 2022.



Register Here: https://sequiresemiconductor2022.mysequire.com/

By the end of this year the semiconductor industry is expected to reach $600 billion USD. SRAX and Sequire are bringing together experts in manufacturing, engineering, as well as equipment and materials supply to learn more about this booming industry.

This 1-day virtual investor event will be held via SRAX’s Sequire Virtual Events platform. Nearly nine million active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature several semiconductor focused companies hosting 25 minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space. The presenting companies will also be able to take virtual 1:1 meetings with investors of their choice.

Event: 2022 Sequire Semiconductor Conference

Date: Thursday, September 15th, 2022

Time: 10:00am ET - 6:00pm ET

“The passing of the CHIPS and Science Act means that the Semiconductor Industry is top of mind for investment. This industry is vitally important to the US economy and we are excited to gather some of the best and brightest minds in the field to share their knowledge and insights.” said Morgan Fogg, Vice President of Community & Events at SRAX.

Notable participating companies include event sponsor SmartKem, Inc. (SMTK), Transphorm Technology Inc. (TGAN), Aeluma, Inc. (Private), Guerrilla RF (GUER), and Odyssey Semiconductor, Inc. (ODII). Join the conversation on social media with: #SequireSemiCon

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com .

This year’s semiconductor conference is sponsored by SmartKem, Inc., Guerrilla RF Inc., and Meta Materials Inc., and Transphorm Technology Inc. (TGAN).

About SmartKem (SMTK)

SmartKem (SMTK) is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors and logic. SmartKem's patented TRUFLEX® inks are solution deposited at a low temperature, on low-cost substrates to make organic thin-film transistor (OTFT) circuits. The company's semiconductor platform can be used in a number of applications including mini-LED displays, AMOLED displays, fingerprint sensors and integrated logic circuits. SmartKem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK, and its semiconductor manufacturing process at the Centre of Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including approximately 122 issued patents. For more information, visit: www.smartkem.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter @SmartKemTRUFLEX

About Transphorm Technology Inc. (TGAN)

Transphorm is a global semiconductor company, leading the GaN Revolution with the highest performance, highest reliability GaN devices for high voltage power conversion applications. To ensure this, Transphorm deploys its unique vertically-integrated business approach that leverages the industry’s most experienced GaN engineering team at every development stage: design, fabrication, device and application support. This approach, backed by one of the industry’s largest IP portfolios with over 1000 patents, has yielded the industry’s only JEDEC- and AEC-Q101-qualified GaN FETs. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Read more at https://www.transphormusa.com/en/ .

About Guerrilla RF Inc. (GUER)

Founded in 2013 and based in Greensboro, NC, Guerrilla RF develops and manufactures high-performance monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, mission-critical military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. Guerrilla RF has an extensive portfolio of over 100 high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductor devices. The existing product line includes ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, mixers, RF switches, and linear PAs (power amplifiers) – the critical building blocks for mission-critical, performance-driven wireless applications. To date, the Company has shipped over 100 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top Inc. 500 list for the second year in a row, coming in at No. 421 and 489 for the 2020 and 2021 rankings, respectively. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com/ or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Odyssey Semiconductor, Inc. (ODII)

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. ( www.odysseysemi.com ), has developed a proprietary technology that is designed to allow for GaN to replace SiC as the leading high-voltage power switching semiconductor material. Based in Ithaca, NY, the Company owns and operates a 10,000 sq. ft. semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey Semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service.

About Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com .

