2022 WCM Emerging Leaders Award Recipients Announced Today

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WCM is pleased to announce the 2022 Emerging Leaders Award Recipients. It’s another record-breaking year with 62 recipients from 24 Canadian financial institutions. WCM’s Emerging Leaders Program provides exceptional mid-level women with coaching, career enrichment, and networking opportunities. The program is facilitated in partnership with global coaching experts, Felix Global.
This year’s cohort is deeply committed to WCM’s mission of accelerating equity, diversity and inclusion in the finance industry. Recipients are leaders within and outside their organizations. They are examining and improving hiring practices, starting and leading employee resource/affinity groups, and mentoring the next generation in the industry and their communities.
The brilliance and resilience of this year’s cohort includes trailblazing individuals that overcame immigration challenges, founded organizations for fellow women, and became the first female trader at their desk in decades.
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE 2022 WCM EMERGING LEADERS AWARD RECIPIENTS:
Agnes Chang, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan
Aigul Narzhanova, TD Securities
Akmaral (Mara) Yermagambetova, MUFG
Alley Dunlop, BMO Capital Markets
Amanda Helen Collinge, Raymond James Ltd.
Amy Zhong, KPMG
Andrea Iljkic, CIBC Capital Markets
Ashley Small, BMO Capital Markets
Aynour Salama, ATB Financial
Camille Matute, PwC
Carolyn Tait, Global Banking and Markets, Scotiabank
Chelsea Stellick, iA Financial
Chioma Ilekuba, ATB Financial
Courtney Davenport, CIBC Capital Markets
Cristina Cismaru, National Bank Financial Markets
Dandan Zheng, TD Securities
Emily Phair, Manulife Investment Management
Emma MacKay, CPP Investments
Emma Querengesser, Raymond James Ltd.
Eva Luk, RBC Capital Markets
Evelyn Yung, Nicola Wealth
Genevieve Eccleston, Canaccord Genuity
Helen He, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan
Janice Hong, Manulife Investment Management
Jenica Kostynuik, RBC Capital Markets
Jenna Young, TD Securities
Jennifer Granatstein, RBC Capital Markets
Jessica Caruso, TMX Group
Jetty Zhang, Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO)
Julia Leonardelli, Global Banking and Markets, Scotiabank
Juliana Faircloth, TD Asset Management
Lana Difrancescomarino, RBC Capital Markets
Jessica Chen, Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO)
Lara Liebovitz, OPTrust
Laura Baker, CIBC Capital Markets
Laura Sofia Garzon Franco, CIBC Capital Markets
Laura Young, BMO Capital Markets
Lauren McDaid, Global Banking and Markets, Scotiabank
Madison Winger, Global Banking and Markets, Scotiabank
Marie-Pier Gosselin, iA Investment Management
Meghan Cheung, Manulife
Meghan McAlister, BMO Private Wealth
Melissa Mielkie, Manulife
Nicole Choy, Private Pension Partners Investments Inc
Pooja Reddy Gurrala, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.
Priyanka Chandran, BMO Capital Markets
Rebecca Yao, TD Securities
Sabrina Basile, Manulife Investment Management
Salima Neek Gilani, Manulife Investment Management
Samantha Nagaratnam, PwC
Sandrine Léonie Siewe
Shelley Warren, Manulife
Shu Wai Chu, HSBC
Simina Giurcovici, ATB Financial
Stacey Ferraro, Global Banking and Markets, Scotiabank
Sydney LeGrow, RBC Capital Markets
Talisa Kean-Newland, Onex
Tania Rae Armstrong-Whitworth, Canaccord Genuity
Yi Ran Zhang, National Bank Financial Markets
Yiyang Xu, Raymond James Ltd.
Yurisleidy Zoreda Vazquez, Canaccord Genuity
Zarqaa Shaikh, OPTrust
“Every year, we receive applications for this program that showcase the incredible breadth and depth of accomplished women in Canada’s finance industry,” said Lara Zink, President and CEO, WCM. “This year’s cohort of tremendously talented women was no exception. Through this program, which equips recipients to compete for progressively senior roles, WCM and our sponsors show a continued commitment to creating a more inclusive finance industry.”
We are grateful to all WCM’s sponsors for their support in making the Emerging Leaders program possible.
We look forward to the success and achievements of the 2022 cohort.
