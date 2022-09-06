2022 WCM Emerging Leaders Award Recipients Announced Today

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WCM is pleased to announce the 2022 Emerging Leaders Award Recipients. It’s another record-breaking year with 62 recipients from 24 Canadian financial institutions. WCM’s Emerging Leaders Program provides exceptional mid-level women with coaching, career enrichment, and networking opportunities. The program is facilitated in partnership with global coaching experts, Felix Global.



This year’s cohort is deeply committed to WCM’s mission of accelerating equity, diversity and inclusion in the finance industry. Recipients are leaders within and outside their organizations. They are examining and improving hiring practices, starting and leading employee resource/affinity groups, and mentoring the next generation in the industry and their communities.

The brilliance and resilience of this year’s cohort includes trailblazing individuals that overcame immigration challenges, founded organizations for fellow women, and became the first female trader at their desk in decades.

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE 2022 WCM EMERGING LEADERS AWARD RECIPIENTS:

Agnes Chang, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan

Aigul Narzhanova, TD Securities

Akmaral (Mara) Yermagambetova, MUFG

Alley Dunlop, BMO Capital Markets

Amanda Helen Collinge, Raymond James Ltd.

Amy Zhong, KPMG

Andrea Iljkic, CIBC Capital Markets

Ashley Small, BMO Capital Markets

Aynour Salama, ATB Financial

Camille Matute, PwC

Carolyn Tait, Global Banking and Markets, Scotiabank

Chelsea Stellick, iA Financial

Chioma Ilekuba, ATB Financial

Courtney Davenport, CIBC Capital Markets

Cristina Cismaru, National Bank Financial Markets

Dandan Zheng, TD Securities

Emily Phair, Manulife Investment Management

Emma MacKay, CPP Investments

Emma Querengesser, Raymond James Ltd.

Eva Luk, RBC Capital Markets

Evelyn Yung, Nicola Wealth

Genevieve Eccleston, Canaccord Genuity

Helen He, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan

Janice Hong, Manulife Investment Management

Jenica Kostynuik, RBC Capital Markets

Jenna Young, TD Securities

Jennifer Granatstein, RBC Capital Markets

Jessica Caruso, TMX Group

Jetty Zhang, Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO)

Julia Leonardelli, Global Banking and Markets, Scotiabank

Juliana Faircloth, TD Asset Management

Lana Difrancescomarino, RBC Capital Markets

Jessica Chen, Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO)

Lara Liebovitz, OPTrust

Laura Baker, CIBC Capital Markets

Laura Sofia Garzon Franco, CIBC Capital Markets

Laura Young, BMO Capital Markets

Lauren McDaid, Global Banking and Markets, Scotiabank

Madison Winger, Global Banking and Markets, Scotiabank

Marie-Pier Gosselin, iA Investment Management

Meghan Cheung, Manulife

Meghan McAlister, BMO Private Wealth

Melissa Mielkie, Manulife

Nicole Choy, Private Pension Partners Investments Inc

Pooja Reddy Gurrala, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Priyanka Chandran, BMO Capital Markets

Rebecca Yao, TD Securities

Sabrina Basile, Manulife Investment Management

Salima Neek Gilani, Manulife Investment Management

Samantha Nagaratnam, PwC

Sandrine Léonie Siewe

Shelley Warren, Manulife

Shu Wai Chu, HSBC

Simina Giurcovici, ATB Financial

Stacey Ferraro, Global Banking and Markets, Scotiabank

Sydney LeGrow, RBC Capital Markets

Talisa Kean-Newland, Onex

Tania Rae Armstrong-Whitworth, Canaccord Genuity

Yi Ran Zhang, National Bank Financial Markets

Yiyang Xu, Raymond James Ltd.

Yurisleidy Zoreda Vazquez, Canaccord Genuity

Zarqaa Shaikh, OPTrust

“Every year, we receive applications for this program that showcase the incredible breadth and depth of accomplished women in Canada’s finance industry,” said Lara Zink, President and CEO, WCM. “This year’s cohort of tremendously talented women was no exception. Through this program, which equips recipients to compete for progressively senior roles, WCM and our sponsors show a continued commitment to creating a more inclusive finance industry.”



We are grateful to all WCM’s sponsors for their support in making the Emerging Leaders program possible.

We look forward to the success and achievements of the 2022 cohort.

___________________________________________

About WCM

We work to accelerate equity, diversity and inclusion in finance by amplifying diverse talent, building the industry’s equity literacy, and uniting firms to drive change on an industry-level. As a not-for-profit founded in 1995, our community has grown to 3,500 professional and student members, and our initiatives have impacted the careers of countless students and professionals across the country. Support our movement towards equity and diversity in finance by joining WCM at wcm.ca/join.

About Felix Global

Felix Global is an Integrated Talent Solutions Partner specializing in high-impact coaching, team effectiveness, career management & transition, and executive search. Driving results for over 30 years, Felix has developed 75,000+ leaders with personalized, multi-discipline engagements. We keep our customers’ people ahead of the curve, helping them thrive in the constantly evolving workplace.

For more information:

WCM Media

media@wcm.ca



