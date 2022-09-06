Exterro and Partners Announce 8th Annual E-Discovery Day

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, in partnership with the Association for Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), and eDiscovery Today are pleased to announce the eighth annual celebration of E-Discovery Day will take place on December 1, 2022.



E-Discovery Day is an annual event in which the e-discovery industry comes together to celebrate the vital and growing role that e-discovery plays in the legal process. It is an industry-wide, vendor-neutral celebration started and spearheaded by Exterro that includes in-person educational and networking events, online webinars, CLE opportunities, social media conversation, and more. E-Discovery Day was started in 2015 by Exterro as an opportunity for legal professionals from around the world to come together to learn, network, and celebrate the important role they play in the legal process.

Exterro is excited to partner again with ACEDS and EDRM, whose strong connections to the e-discovery community help both build excitement for the event and ensure that educational activities provide real value to attendees, as well as with eDiscovery Today, the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices, and case law.

“The past two and a half years have made it challenging for e-discovery professionals to connect and learn from each other, which makes events like this all the more important,” said Exterro Chief Marketing Officer Bill Piwonka. “E-Discovery Day has become a mainstay on the eDiscovery calendar every year with its unique combination of educational sessions and unique and fun networking events,” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “eDiscovery Today is excited and honored to partner with Exterro, EDRM, and ACEDS in celebrating the eighth annual E-Discovery Day!”

Mary Mack, CEO and Chief Legal Technologist of EDRM, said, “EDRM is proud of our trusted partner, Exterro, for creating our very own E-Discovery holiday where we can learn, gather, and celebrate with each other. EDRM, a proud sponsor of E-Discovery Day, will once again host the Gayle O’Connor Spirit Award and an EDRM panel this year on December 1st.”

Mike Quartararo, president of ACEDS, added, “Every year on this day we aim to recognize the hard-working souls who power the legal discovery process and drive the creative and innovative processes that lead to successful client outcomes.”

Individuals looking to stay up to date on E-Discovery Day activities can visit e-discoveryday.com, powered by Exterro, and sign up for the email newsletter, which will keep you abreast of major developments.

About Exterro

Exterro empowers legal teams to manage their Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (Legal GRC) requirements proactively and defensibly. Our Legal GRC software is the only comprehensive platform that automates the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance, and information governance. Thousands of legal teams around the world in corporations, law firms, government and law enforcement agencies trust our integrated Legal GRC platform to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit exterro.com

About ACEDS

ACEDS is the world’s leading educational organization specializing in training and certification in e-discovery, information governance, and related legal disciplines. ACEDS provides training and professional development courses to law firms, corporate legal departments, software and service providers, the government, and academic institutions. ACEDS is also a professional association with more 2500 active members who gather and network in 29 chapters formed in major U.S. cities, Canada, Ireland, the U.K., Benelux, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Learn more at ACEDS.org.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security, and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and more to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 136 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About eDiscovery Today

Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, and data privacy. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients. In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for nearly twelve years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more. Learn more at ediscoverytoday.com.

