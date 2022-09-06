Proterra battery technology to power ENC® next-generation electric transit buses

Proterra and ElDorado National (California) announce multi-year supply agreement to power the next-generation Axess ® Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE) with Proterra battery technology



Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE) with Proterra battery technology Delivery of the first Proterra Powered ENC Axess EVO-BEs expected to begin in 2023

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, and ElDorado National (California) or ENC®, a subsidiary of REV Group® and an industry leader in heavy-duty transit, airport and university buses and emissions-free technology, today announced a new collaboration to power ENC’s second-generation electric transit buses with Proterra’s industry-leading battery technology.

Under a new, multi-year supply agreement, Proterra will supply its S-Series battery system to power ENC’s Axess® Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE) that will be available to transit agencies in 32-foot, 35-foot, and 40-foot models. Delivery of the first Proterra Powered ENC Axess EVO-BEs is expected to begin in 2023.

“Public transit is at the forefront of electrification. Along with our partners at ENC, we’re delighted to help power this critical transformation with our battery technology and help bring cleaner air to cities and towns across the United States through zero-emission transportation,” said Chris Bailey, President of Proterra Powered & Energy.

"ENC is excited to work with Proterra to provide the next-generation Axess EVO-BE with best-in-class battery technology as part of our ongoing focus on delivering zero-emission transportation solutions,” said Jason Moore, Vice President and General Manager, ENC.



Developed with safety as a guiding principle, Proterra Powered™ battery systems are designed and manufactured in the United States, have industry-leading energy density to meet the demands of commercial vehicle applications, and undergo rigorous testing to withstand the toughest operating conditions.

Proterra’s battery systems have been proven through more than 30 million service miles driven by Proterra Transit vehicles and selected by world-class commercial vehicle manufacturers to power zero-emission electric delivery vehicles and work trucks, semi-trucks, construction and mining equipment, school and coach buses, and low-floor cutaway shuttles.

About Proterra

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com



