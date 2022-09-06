Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Cyber Exposure Management company, today announced its chief financial officer, Steve Vintz, is scheduled to present at the upcoming Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference.



Details for the event are as follows:

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

September 13, 2022

Presentation time: 2:00 p.m. Central time / 3:00 p.m. Eastern time

For more information, visit https://investors.tenable.com/ .

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure Management company. Approximately 40,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .

Investor Inquiries:

investors@tenable.com