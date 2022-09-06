INDEVCO Plastics Welcomes Demetri Papachristopoulos as Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Orangeburg, SC, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDEVCO Plastics, a sustainable plastics manufacturing division of INDEVCO North America, has named Demetri Papachristopoulos as VP of Sales & Marketing, effective September 6, 2022.
Papachristopoulos brings two decades of experience in sales and marketing to INDEVCO Plastics, with extensive industry knowledge of plastics extrusion and flexible packaging converting.
“Demetri is an accomplished and versatile leader adept at developing and leading high performing teams and driving profitable growth,” said Ned Bassil, CEO of INDEVCO North America. “He is a skilled communicator focused on building trust-based relationships to accelerate mutually beneficial programs with customers.”
Demetri will champion INDEVCO Plastics’ diversification across manufacturing plants in Longview, Texas and Orangeburg, South Carolina. He will interface with packaging converters to meet their sustainable packaging requirements.
INDEVCO Plastics produces industrial PE films in Longview, Texas, including form-fill-seal (FFS) film, centerfold sheeting, open mouth polybags, stretch hood, and print-ready shrink bundling film. In Orangeburg, South Carolina, INDEVCO Plastics has expanded its portfolio to sealant films and barrier films.
Bassil continues, “Demetri will be focused on growing the business while continuing to reinforce and develop our sales teams. He will lead our efforts to expand into adjacent markets and under-served industries.”
Before joining INDEVCO Plastics, Papachristopoulos served as National Sales Director at Plastic Packaging Technologies, VP of Sales for Eagle Flexible Packaging, and Strategic Account Manager at Polymer Packaging Incorporated.
About INDEVCO Plastics
As a sustainable packaging company, INDEVCO Plastics is committed to innovating a polyethylene flexible packaging portfolio designed around recycled and downgauged raw materials and end-of-life recyclability.
The company serves such diverse markets as appliance and electronics, beverage, building material, chemical and petrochemical, food, industrial salt and minerals, lawn and garden, packaging converting, and transport packaging.
INDEVCO Plastics is a division of INDEVCO North America, a member of the multinational INDEVCO Group. INDEVCO companies are committed to designing, developing, and recycling sustainable packaging for a circular economy. INDEVCO North America is a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC), while INDEVCO Group and its companies are a signatory to the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW).
