FreshBooks Welcomes Wayne Jackson as Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, CANADA, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks, a leading cloud accounting software with paying customers in 160+ countries, today announced that Wayne Jackson has joined the company as its new Chief Financial Officer. Jackson brings over 40 years of global finance experience, both as a CFO of public and private companies, as well as a senior client service partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC).

“I’m so pleased to have Wayne join the FreshBooks’ leadership team at this time,” said Don Epperson, CEO of FreshBooks. “His extensive CFO experience leading global companies through periods of hyper-growth, including acquisitions and entrance into public markets, will be a huge asset as we continue executing our global expansion strategy.”

“This is a great time to be joining the FreshBooks’ team during this exciting chapter of high-growth and expansion for the company,” said Wayne Jackson, Chief Financial Officer at FreshBooks. “I’m looking forward to working with Don and the team to make a big impact globally, and drive forward on our mission to Execute Extraordinary Experiences Everyday to help business owners grow.”

Before joining FreshBooks, Jackson most recently served as the CFO of two public companies, Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software company, and Secureworks, Inc., a global cyber security company. Prior to those roles, he spent over 30 years as a Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he engaged in compliance, corporate governance, and merger and acquisition related work for a host of media and cable companies. In addition, he currently sits on the board of Boxlight Corporation (BOXL), an education technology company that develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide.

Last month, FreshBooks announced that it had secured up to $100M USD debt facility from previous investors BMO Financial Group (BMO) and J.P. Morgan (JPM), with an additional uncommitted accordion feature of $25M USD.

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is changing the way business owners manage their books. Its owner-first accounting platform, loved by businesses in over 160 countries, takes an easy-to-use approach to managing finances, billing, payroll, payments, and client engagement. Known for its 10x Stevie award-winning customer support, FreshBooks serves customers of all sizes from offices in Canada, Croatia, Germany, Mexico, Netherlands, and US. FreshBooks has been recognized as a Top 10 employer by Great Places to Work for seven of the last eight years.