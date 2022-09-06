Friendly Hills Bancorp Announces Changes To Its Board

WHITTIER, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Hills Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: FHLB), the holding company for Friendly Hills Bank (the “Bank”), announced today the election of three new independent directors to the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank. Effective July 19, 2022, the new directors are Kim Buttemer, David P. Harris, and Alex Sun. Directors Mercedes Broening, Christopher Naghibi, Sara Nofeliyan, and Rich Casford have retired from the board, and we sincerely thank them for their contributions and commitment through all the transitions.



“We are honored to welcome three respected and experienced community leaders to our board,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of Friendly Hills Bancorp. “Each of these outstanding individuals is at the top of their respective businesses and we are confident they will add tremendous value to our esteemed board.”

“This is an exciting time for Friendly Hills Bank, and we are fortunate to have Kim, David, and Alex join our board, each of whom has demonstrated incredible commitment to the communities they serve and excellence in their respective professions," said Nathan Rogge, President and CEO of Friendly Hills Bank. “On behalf of the entire Board, I thank Mercedes, Chris, Sara, and Rich for their valuable perspectives and commitment to the Company and the Bank, and we are grateful for their service.”

The newly elected directors bring extensive banking and board experience to the Company and the Bank:

Kim Buttemer is the former Chief Operating Officer of CDC Small Business Finance, where she was responsible for the day-to-day oversight, strategic planning, policy development, and project management of this private, nonprofit company with a $2 billion loan portfolio. In this role, she also served as corporate and legal counsel liaison, managed corporate facilities, and directed five key managers within the company.

David P. Harris is the President of DPH Financial Services, Inc., an elite independent life insurance and estate planning firm he founded in 2011. His firm provides comprehensive, highly personalized insurance, retirement, and estate planning services to ultra-affluent individuals and families, including athletes, entertainers, executives, entrepreneurs, and business owners.

Alex Sun is the Chief Executive Officer of Enlyte, the parent brand of Mitchell / Genex / Coventry, a leader in claims cost containment solutions to the P&C insurance industry. Mr. Sun joined the company in 2001, and since 2008, he has served as Chief Executive Officer, guiding the company's strategy and day-to-day operations. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Mr. Sun served as President and Chief Financial Officer. During his career at Enlyte, he has led the company's expansion to achieve an unparalleled breadth of technology, clinical, and network solution offerings.



Vice Chairman of the Board Jeffrey K. Ball (“Jeff”), William C. Greenbeck, and Jason E. Baker will continue serving as Directors of the Company and the Bank.

ABOUT FRIENDLY HILLS BANK

Friendly Hills Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTC Pink: FHLB), is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium-sized businesses throughout Southern California. With a history that spans 16 years, the bank offers a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. Friendly Hills Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit friendlyhillsbank.com or call 562.947.1920.

Contact

Media Relations

Amanda Conover

562.501.9062

aconover@friendlyhillsbank.com