Jasco Becomes AiN Group Manufacture Partner To Expand Presence of Smart Home Controls Into New Home Construction Marketplace

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneering connected home company, Jasco, today announces a partnership with Authorized Integrators Network (AiN Group), a leading network of consumer electronics installation firms with primary focus on residential new home construction and commercial technology design installations.



AiN Group is made up of more than 550 dealers throughout the United States that includes many of the country’s top CE Pro100 and SDM100 companies. AiN Group was founded in 2001 and is one of the largest and most successful dealer networks in the country. The AiN Group dealer companies touch more than 40% of all new residential homes built in the United States.

“Jasco has been at the forefront of smart home integration for years. As demand skyrockets for brand-new smart homes, partnering with AiN Group gives builders more options for quality smart home controls,” said Tom Stephensen, Vice President of Sales for Jasco. “We are excited to share our knowledge and expertise with the group, as well as to learn from other AiN partners.”

According to Statista, the number of smart homes in the United States is projected to reach 77.1 million by 2025. As more builders add smart controls to new homes, JascoPro Series is a line of Z-Wave and Wi-Fi in-wall indoor and outdoor switches, dimmers, and fan-speed controls. The devices can be controlled using Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

The JascoPro Series Wi-Fi controls can additionally be accessed through an standalone app, while having the option to integrate into more advanced third party control solutions.

“This is perfect for builders who want to include lighting controls as their standard feature, while still having the flexibility for the design center upgrades and integration into most security systems,” said Joshua Roberson, National Director of Sales for Jasco. “Builders are concerned about product interoperability of their standard technology built into the home, while also having the ability for the homeowner to be able to build upon their technology for years to come. Wi-Fi devices lend themselves to that, especially.”

Using Jasco’s patented QuickFit™ and SimpleWire™ technologies, contractors can install the smart home controls faster and easier than ever. The line is available only to building professionals.

Jasco participated in AiN Group’s Commercial & Residential Summit August 22-25 in St. Pete Beach, Florida.

Stan Matysiak, president of AiN Group, said: “We are proud to partner with the team at Jasco to extend our AiN dealers another great manufacturing partner with world-class product and services, and we are excited for the opportunities ahead for this partnership.”

For more information on the products available to building professionals, please visit: byjasco.com/home-builders.

About Jasco

Jasco designs and develops innovative products to simplify your life and connect your home. Jasco leads the market in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, consumer electronics, power protection and charging products. Jasco markets its products under some of the world’s most recognizable brand names and distributes them through virtually every major retailer. Jasco utilizes the power of every purchase to change lives and help those in need by donating 50% of net profits from Jasco's brands to causes that matter around the world. Jasco brands include JascoPro, Enbrighten, myTouchSmart, Jasco, Cordinate, UltraPro, Power Gear, EcoSurvivor, Projectables, Lights by Night and Titan.

About AiN

AiN Group, the nation’s only network of residential and commercial low voltage integrators. AiN, comprised of more than 550 dealer companies, offers a no cost membership—approved dealers pay no monthly or annual fees—and operates a member-exclusive, full-scale marketing division. AiN’s group buying power on top product lines, combined with the unique collaboration between dealers, advocating for one another and openly sharing best business practices even when markets overlap, make it one of the most sought-after member-based buying groups in the country.

