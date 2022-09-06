American AllWaste Announces New CFO, Mark Apostle and Promotion of Robert Schima to COO

HOUSTON, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American AllWaste LLC (AllWaste), a NewHold Enterprises (“NewHold”) company and a leading provider non-hazardous liquid waste transportation and disposal, utility infrastructure cleaning and inspection, and on-site dewatering services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Apostle to Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), as well as the promotion of current CFO, Robert Schima, to Chief Operating Officer (“COO”).



Based at AllWaste’s headquarters in Houston, Texas, Apostle will be responsible for leading accounting, finance and reporting for the company and will report to AllWaste’s CEO Darrell Rogers and COO Robert Schima. Apostle brings more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience, with over ten in public accounting and the more recent ten with private energy and industrial companies. Prior to joining AllWaste, he was CFO of two Houston-based companies, Kinetica Partners, a mid-steam gas acquisition company, and Republic Development Partners, a mid-stream energy infrastructure company previously owned by ArcLight Capital Partners. Prior to this, Apostle was with Energy Transfer Partners, a diversified mid-stream energy company in San Antonio and began his career with Arthur Andersen and KPMG. Apostle brings a wealth of experience across financial and technology infrastructure, as well as acquisition integration.

Darrell Rogers, CEO of AllWaste said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mark as our new CFO. He brings a wealth of tactical and strategic financial experience, as well as deep team management and mentoring skills and I am confident he will be a member of the leadership team, actively contributing to the next chapter of AllWaste’s growth in operations.”

“I am excited to step into the CFO role at AllWaste to support the company in its continued growth and to help deliver outstanding results to its customers, stakeholders and team,” said Apostle.

In addition to Apostle’s appointment, current CFO, Robert Schima was promoted to COO. Schima joined AllWaste in 2018 and has 30 years of accounting, commercial and financial management experience. In his role as COO, Schima will oversee all day-to-day operations of AllWaste, including transportation, pre-treatment and composting.

“It is an enormous privilege to continue to help drive the growth that Darrell and our team has accomplished in recent years. I am honored and excited to be stepping into this new role as COO of AllWaste," said Schima.

About American AllWaste

American AllWaste specializes in non-hazardous liquid waste transportation and disposal, utility infrastructure cleaning and inspection, and on-site dewatering services. Typical customers are from municipal, commercial and industrial sectors. The company specializes in rapid response, offering 24/7 emergency services. Currently operating in Houston, Austin and Beaumont, Texas, and Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, and Nashville, Tennessee, American AllWaste is rapidly expanding its footprint in the Southern United States. For more information visit www.allwastecorp.com .

About NewHold



NewHold Enterprises, LLC is a holding company focused on long-term ownership and growth of North American, lower mid-market industrial and business services companies. Established in 2017, NewHold operates through platforms which are built via organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Each platform strategy is led by an experienced industry executive and is focused on sustained growth and long-term value creation for all stakeholders including employees, customers, suppliers and the communities in which our companies operate. NewHold’s investors consist primarily of family offices seeking long-term capital appreciation through ownership and growth of middle-market, industry-leading companies. Learn more at www.newhold.com .

