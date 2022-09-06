Apprentice Introduces Augmented Work Instructions (AWI) to Help Life Science Organizations Kickstart Their Digital Transformation

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Apprentice, unveiled the Augmented Work Instructions (AWI) package, new capabilities within their Tempo Manufacturing Cloud. AWI is designed for life sciences companies taking the first step to move their processes from paper to a digital system. As part of the Tempo Cloud, customers can start with AWI and grow into Tempo's fully featured manufacturing execution system as their digital journey progresses.

The unique offering:

Converts paper-based procedures to digital workflow with a point-and-click designer

Includes mobile tablet and wearable headsets for on-the-go authoring and execution

Captures technique media instructions - photo, video, and augmented reality overlays - to clarify complex workflows

Meets Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards out-of-the-box with vendor provided Installation Qualification and Operational Qualification - saving 10 to 12 weeks of customer effort

Provides an onboarding team, a customer success manager, and technical support to ensure customers' success

Offers a full suite of manufacturing execution system (MES), laboratory execution system (LES), and remote collaboration capabilities for manufacturing teams to grow into as operations expand

With the addition of Augmented Work Instructions, Apprentice's Tempo Manufacturing Cloud is now composed of a manufacturing execution system, laboratory execution system, and the Tandem virtual collaboration platform. It offers the full suite of capabilities needed to unify the disparate teams and sites involved in manufacturing a therapeutic.

Apprentice's pharma customers in pre-clinical, clinical and commercial manufacturing environments are using AWI for electronic batch records, electronic log books, procedure management, line clearance and operator training.

"Going digital is no longer optional," said Angelo Stracquatanio, CEO & Co-founder of Apprentice. "Not only are paper-based processes a resource drain, they leave too much room for insufficient quality control. Our Augmented Work Instructions package makes shifting to digital fast and simple with purpose-built features to convert paper documents to digital workflow. We also ensure customers have the services needed to successfully manage the change."

Apprentice helps life science manufacturers get treatments to patients faster by providing one platform to turn molecules into medicine. Our Tempo Manufacturing Cloud lets you scale up and out with unprecedented speed and accuracy. From preclinical benchtop to large-scale commercial manufacturing, Tempo keeps your global teams connected, empowered, and in sync. Learn how leading companies like Catalent, Synthego, and Bristol Myers Squibb are using Tempo to scale from drug discovery to patient delivery faster at www.apprentice.io.

