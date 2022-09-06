Donatos is Pumped to Join the Pumpkin Spice Craze This Fall

Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just when you thought everything had been pumpkin spiced, Donatos is becoming the first national pizza company to join the trend consumers crave with the addition of freshly baked Pumpkin Spice Bread in all of its traditional stores starting today.

Filling your fall with the flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, the new pull apart Donatos Pumpkin Spice Bread is oven baked, topped with oats, and drizzled with sweet vanilla icing. It serves up to four people, and when this limited time offering is gone, it’s gone.

“It’s Pumpkin Spice Season and we’re in!” said Kevin King, President of Donatos, which is famous for its Edge to Edge® abundantly topped thin crust pizzas served in 27 states. “Pumpkin spice has become a big hit with consumers and we’re hopping on the bandwagon with a product we believe our customers will love. It’s a sweet and satisfying treat that will have you feeling like you’re walking through a pumpkin patch on a breezy autumn day.”

FOMO (fear of missing out) is real, and Donatos is happy they won’t have to feel it this Pumpkin Spice season. The company is excited to grab a piece of the Pumpkin Spice action. But if you want to grab a piece of their Pumpkin Spice Bread, you better do it fast as quantities are limited.

The extension of the dessert category adds more variety to the Donatos menu, which includes oven-baked subs and wings, fresh salads, and appetizers in addition to the brand’s featured product – pizza. As an added convenience, all menu items can be ordered online at donatos.com or via the brand’s app and are available for pick-up, delivery, or catering orders.

About Donatos

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos in 1963. With 429 locations in 27 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 170 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos’ products are also proudly served in 259 non-traditional locations (249 locations with Red Robin, nine sports and entertainment venues, and one REEF Kitchen). For more information about Donatos, visit donatospizzafranchise.com, like on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram.

Attachment