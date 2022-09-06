Optical Transceivers Market is expected to cross a value of US$ 34 Bn by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global optical transceivers market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 14.6% and top a value of US$ 34 Bn by the end of 2032



Upgraded parts for effective network utilization are optical transceivers. The main element promoting the use of optical transceiver components is their affordable network information transfer. Optical transceivers also outperform conventional transceiver devices in terms of preference since they requires less maintenance as compared to conventional devices.

Optical transceivers offer a lot of bandwidth and are widely employed in high-speed network infrastructures such as broadband Internet connections. To upgrade communication networks and data center networks for effective traffic management at faster rates, optical transceivers are used. The foundation of a mobile communication network is an optical network. As the need for dependable and quick mobile communication increases, optical transceivers are significantly being used for communication network infrastructure.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By form factor, the SFF & SFP segment will account for a significant share in the global market. However, the QSFP segment is estimated to expand at a robust CAGR of 18.2% through 2032.

By fiber type, the multimode fiber segment is likely to evolve at a higher rate than single mode fiber.

By data rate, the more than 100 GBPS segment is projected to progress at a CAGR of 17.4% between 2022 and 2032.

By application, the data centers segment is estimated to hold a major market share in 2022; however, the telecommunications segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of 41.2% by the end of 2032.

The Japan optical transceivers industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.9% through 2032.

In India, sales of optical transceivers are estimated to surge at 22.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

“Over the past few decades, network traffic has been expanding dramatically. All the facets of network infrastructure, including 5G access, intra-data center networks, and metro, are impacted by this development. Therefore, rising digital applications such as augmented and virtual reality, internet of things, and connected homes & cars, have been major factors driving optical transceivers market growth,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Increasing Demand for Energy-efficient & Compact Transceivers

Smaller, less expensive, and energy-efficient optical transceivers are in high demand right now. Due to their energy-efficient features, low-cost transceivers have seen an increase in demand in telecom and data center applications. Since the introduction of the CFP module, numerous technological advancements have led to the creation of small form factors.

High data transmission speeds and longer reach are needed by data centers and businesses, which has increased port density and improved power usage. This is sufficient to fuel market expansion for inexpensive optical transceivers.

Furthermore, the market for optical transceivers has been boosted by products from well-known companies such as Accelink (China), which provide multi-channel 100/400G optical transceivers for datacom applications, Lumentum (US), which provides SFP+ optical transceiver modules for metro networks, and Broadcom (US), which provides affordable SFF optical transceiver modules for data center applications.

Persistence Market Research’s report on the optical transceivers industry research is segmented into five major sections – form factor (SFF & SFP, CFP, QSFP, XFP, CXP, and others), fiber type (single mode fiber and multimode fiber), data rate (less than 10 gbps, 10 gbps to 40 gbps, 41 gbps to 100 gbps, and more than 100 gbps), application (telecommunications, data centers, and enterprises), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate the lucrative opportunities in the optical transceivers market.

