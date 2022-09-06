Bang Energy® Shuts Down Illegal Car Wrap Scammers, Protects Consumers From Fraud

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bang Energy®/VPX Sports, one of the top energy drink and sports supplement brands in the United States, has won a legal action against an undisclosed entity behind a fraudulent website that scammed the public for illegal financial gain. The August 2, 2022 administrative panel decision* by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) determined that the website was impersonating Bang Energy products, trademarks and logos for criminal activity, and operated in bad faith by using a proxy website service to shield identity and frustrate enforcement efforts. Since the decision, the website domain has been transferred to Bang Energy and shut down, which will make the car wrapping scam less likely to occur through this website. However, these criminals might try to ensnare the public into this scam through different websites and other means of communication. The illegal scam involved the development and registration of www.bangenergyadverts.com, a website (which is no longer active) that mimicked Bang Energy intellectual property and trademarks to trick consumers into transferring money in hopes of receiving weekly payments for advertising Bang Energy on their personal vehicles with car wrap materials.



“This legal win is a victory for hard working Americans who need their paychecks to support their families,” said Jack Owoc, Bang Energy’s Founder, CEO and CSO. “These scams have caused financial distress to people who trust the Bang Energy brand and recognize the quality of our products and popularity. When we first learned that this was happening, it seemed that the site should be shut down immediately. But these scams persist because scam artists find ways to mimic reputable brands and hide their real identity. We are proud to do our part to help protect Americans from criminal activity and we hope this information will help local and federal law enforcement agencies take stronger action against perpetrators.”

Bang Energy continues to warn consumers against false promotions and scams, including text, email and direct message offers. Messages such as “Get 500 Weekly Paid to Drive” are not part of Bang Energy program. The company does not conduct any “car wrap” advertising offers nor any promotions outside of the official company website, www.bangenergy.com, and two social media handles, @BangEnergy and @BangEnergy.CEO. More information about the car wrapping scam can be found in the FAQ section of our website. According to independent news reports filed with the complaint, victims throughout the United States had been targets of the scam for several years without any means to recover their losses. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is aware of this ongoing “car wrap” scam and has details here ( www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2016/08/how-spot-car-wrap-scam ). If you receive any such car wrap communication, you may report it to the FBI here ( www.ic3.gov ). Bang Energy cannot reimburse the victims for any losses suffered from this scam since we have no relationship with these perpetrators.

WIPO Case No. D2022-1834

About VPX Sports/Bang Energy

Since 1993, Florida-based Bang Energy® /VPX Sports has developed crave-worthy performance beverages, supplements, and workout products to fuel high-energy lifestyles. Now one of the top three energy drink brands in the U.S., Bang® Energy/VPX Sports premium quality products include keto-friendly Meltdown, Quash, Vooz and Redline in addition to energy drink favorite, Bang Energy. All VPX products are designed and approved for taste by founder and CEO, Jack Owoc, who started the company with one goal in mind: to produce the highest-quality sports supplements and performance beverages in the world backed by university-proven, scientific research. Since its founding, nearly 30 university research studies have been conducted to prove the efficacy and quality of VPX products by sports nutrition specialists at UCLA, University of South Alabama, Florida State, Baylor University, University of Southern Maine, University of Memphis, Florida International University and College of New Jersey, among others. Company products and supplements are available in grocery and convenience stores around the world. Owoc and his team continuously innovate new products that deliver on taste, optimal performance benefits and nutrition needs, maintaining his distinction as the "Frontrunner in Sports Nutrition." For more information and inspiration, visit www.bangenergy.com , and follow Bang Energy on Instagram @BangEnergy and @BangEnergy.ceo.

