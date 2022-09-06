Digerati Technologies to List on NASDAQ via Business Combination with Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, is pleased to announce its signing of a definitive business combination agreement with Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: MEOA) (“MEOA”), which is the first Minority led special purpose acquisition company to list on NASDAQ with the mission of executing a business combination with a minority owned, led or founded business.



Highlights of the transaction include:

Transaction to result in Digerati becoming a listed company on NASDAQ and delisting from OTC Markets.

Combined company to have an initial equity value of approximately $228 million translating into an enterprise value of approximately $145 million, assuming no redemptions by MEOA stockholders.

MEOA currently has approximately $129.9 million cash in trust as of September 2, 2022.

New capital and being a NASDAQ listed company is expected to provide Digerati with flexibility for additional strategic and accretive acquisitions in the UCaaS sector.

The current Digerati management team will continue to operate the business.

The current Digerati Board of Directors will remain with one additional director to be appointed by the Company and Shawn D. Rochester, CEO of MEOA, joining the Company’s Board of Directors at the closing of the transaction.

All existing Digerati shareholders will receive 100% of their equity in the pro forma company.



Arthur L. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Digerati, stated, "This business combination that results in a NASDAQ listing for our Company positions us for continued growth in a rapidly expanding and highly-fragmented market. We believe being a NASDAQ listed company, along with our financial partnership with Post Road Group, will facilitate acceleration of our M&A strategy in a market with a healthy pipeline of acquisition candidates. This transaction will also contribute to organic growth as we continue providing small to medium-sized businesses with robust solutions and superior customer service tailored for this market segment. We believe this is an ideal transaction for current Digerati shareholders since it avoids a reverse stock split that is customary under a re-IPO event associated with an uplist to NASDAQ or NYSE.”

Shawn Rochester, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MEOA, said, “Digerati is well-positioned as an emerging provider of UCaaS solutions to the small and medium-sized business market. The proposed merger with MEOA capitalizes Digerati and, with improved access to capital, enables the Company to continue with its organic growth and acquisition strategy. The Digerati team has demonstrated operational and M&A expertise over the past few years and this transaction will better equip them to continue on their acquisitive path of increasing shareholder value. This proposed merger is also consistent with MEOA’s mission, vision and purpose because (1) in addition to its operational and M&A expertise, Digerati is a minority founded and led business with a very diverse management team (with its CEO, CFO and EVP being of Hispanic ethnicity) and an employee base that is almost 50% minority, (2) it also provides access to capital at scale to help unleash transformative growth for a minority led and founded business that has assembled a great management team, developed great products and solutions, and staked out a strong competitive position in the marketplace, and (3) Digerati’s UCaaS platform has the ability to help empower to over 20 million small businesses in America that are run by minorities and women through its first-class suite of communication products.”

Transaction Overview

The combined company is expected to have a total pro forma equity value of approximately $228 million translating into an enterprise value of approximately $145 million, with the proposed business combination to provide access to capital of up to approximately $121 million from the cash held in trust by MEOA, assuming no redemptions from MEOA stockholders. All references to available cash from the trust account and retained transaction proceeds are subject to any redemptions by the public stockholders of MEOA and payment of transaction fees and expenses. As part of the transaction, all Digerati shares owned by Digerati’s existing equity holders will be converted to common stock of the pro forma company.

The transaction, which has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both of Digerati and MEOA, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of CY 2022. The transaction remains subject to NASDAQ approving MEOA’s initial listing application in connection with the merger, approval by both MEOA and Digerati shareholders, as well as other customary closing conditions.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by both Digerati and MEOA with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Advisors

Maxim Group LLC acted as financial advisor and Lucosky Brookman LLP acted as legal counsel to Digerati in connection with the transaction. PGP Capital Advisors, LLC and Vaughan Capital Advisors, LLC acted as financial advisors to MEOA, and Pryor Cashman LLP acted as legal counsel for MEOA.

About Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, organized under the laws of the Delaware and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with companies that are minority owned, led or founded.

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI ) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiaries NextLevel Internet (NextLevelinternet.com), T3 Communications (T3com.com), Nexogy (Nexogy.com), and SkyNet Telecom (Skynettelecom.net), the Company is meeting the global needs of small businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions including, cloud PBX, cloud telephony, cloud WAN, cloud call center, cloud mobile, and the delivery of digital oxygen on its broadband network. The Company has developed a robust integration platform to fuel mergers and acquisitions in a highly fragmented market as it delivers business solutions on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information, please visit www.digerati-inc.com and follow DTGI on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

