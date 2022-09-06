Global Surgical Hat Market Predicted to Gather $719,113.0 Million and Grow at 3.3% CAGR in the 2022-2030 Analysis Timeframe | Announced [250-Pages] by Research Dive

New York, USA, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global surgical hat market is projected to gather a revenue of $719,113.0 million and grow at 3.3% CAGR over the forecast period from 2022-2030. The extensive report provides a concise layout of the surgical hat market’s current framework including prime aspects of the market such as growth elements, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the predicted timeframe of 2022-2030. The report also provides all the market figures to help new participants analyze the market easily.

Dynamics of the Surgical Hat Market

Drivers: Healthcare professionals are required to wear surgical hats or scrub caps to hide hair, prevent them from interfering or causing distraction during their medical procedure, and reduce shedding of dead skin particles. Moreover, surgical hats also assist in keeping the operation room clean and infection-free. These factors are predicted to drive the global surgical hat market during the analysis timeframe.

Request a Comprehensive PDF Sample of the Surgical Hat Market (Including Tables, TOC, and Figures)

Opportunities: The growing utilization of single-use scrub caps to adhere to the operating room hair covering rules and maintain hygiene and sanity inside the operation rooms are some main factors to offer abundant growth opportunities for the global surgical hat market during the 2022-2030 forecast period. Moreover, manufacturers promote the usage of single-use surgical hats since they’re cost-effective than reusable ones and highly sanitary, thus further boosting the market development by 2030.

Restraints: Lack of information about surgical apparels like surgical hats and gloves in low income countries is the major hindering factor for the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact on the Surgical Hat Market

The global surgical hat market has been positively impacted by the covid-19 pandemic unlike most industries due to sudden surging demand for medical apparels like surgical hats, gloves, single-use masks, etc. to curb the spread of the virus and maintain cleanliness and sanitation inside the healthcare premises. Moreover, hospitals have mandated their staffs to wear surgical hats during medical procedures due to their strict hair covering rules to reduce the shedding of dead skin and prevent hair follicles from falling anywhere inside the operation rooms. These factors greatly influenced the market growth amid the catastrophic chaos.

Post COVID-19 Impact on the Surgical Hat Market. Ask an Analyst or Schedule a call

Segments of the Surgical Hat Market

The report has divided the global surgical hat market into multiple segments based on type, application, distribution channel, and regional analysis.

Type: Non-woven Sub-segment to be Most Dominant

The non-woven sub-segment is estimated to hold a dominant market share and garner a revenue of $493,638.4 million during the forecast period due to the high preference for this type of material since its lightweight. Moreover, non-woven surgical hats have better air permeability, water repellency, and provides great comfort and dryness. Additionally, these types of scrub caps have antibacterial and antifungal resistance, are not expensive, and eco-friendly. These factors are anticipated to uplift the sub-segment’s growth by 2030.

Application: Hospital Sub-segment to be Most Progressive

The hospital sub-segment of the global surgical hat market is expected to have the fastest growth rate and register a revenue of $296,299.7 million by 2030 due to strategic alliances between hospitals and innovative firms, rising ageing population, and improved establishment of specialty hospitals. Additionally, hospitals have better outpatient services, improved patient satisfaction, thus further bolstering the sub-segment’s growth by 2030.

Distribution Channel: Offline Sub-segment to be Highly Beneficial

The offline sub-segment is predicted to have a noteworthy market share and garner a revenue of $387,817.3 million by 2030 mainly due to high distribution of surgical hats through offline channels like shops, hypermarkets, convenience stores, etc. Moreover, multiple businesses have now started promoting and selling their products through medicinal shops and pharmacies that results in a large variety of surgical hats. In addition, visiting shops and convenience stores personally can also help customers in evaluating the cloth material used in making surgical hats, thus further propelling the sub-segment’s growth.

Region: Market in the North America Region to Have the Fastest Growth Rate

The surgical hat market in the North America region is projected to witness abundant growth opportunities and grow at 2.3% CAGR during the forecast years due to high spread of corona virus in the US and Canada along with strong presence of companies like Cardinal Health, Owens & Minor Inc., and others. Also, strategic alliances among market players and innovative product launches is a significant driving factor for the market growth in the North America region by 2030.

Request an on-demand Customization of Surgical Hat Market & Avail of 10%OFF

Prominent Surgical Hat Market Players

Some prominent surgical hat market players include

Mölnlycke Health Care AB. PAUL HARTMANN AG Cardinal Health. Alleset Owens & Minor SEE KATE SEW Zarys International Group Medline Industries, Inc. KIMKAPS LLC. O&M Halyard or its affiliates. Henry Schein, Inc., among others.

These key players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth. – Inquire here to get access to the Key companies’ Development Strategic Report

For example, in February 2022, Medline Industries, a private American healthcare company, announced its extension of partnership agreements with over 230 more healthcare providers and health systems by offering greater quantities of surgical caps to support business revenue and strengthen its position in the competitive market. Medline’s surgical hats are 55% cotton and 45% polyester that provide dryness and comfortability to the wearer.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Surgical Hat Market: