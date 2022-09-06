GovPilot Announces Integration with BRT Technologies, Enhances Tax Assessment Capabilities of New Jersey Local Government Customers

Manasquan, New Jersey, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovPilot, a provider of modern cloud-based government management software specifically designed for municipal and county governments has partnered with BRT Technologies, another New Jersey based technology firm specializing in tax assessment.

The partnership includes an integration that will enable New Jersey tax assessors and administrators of municipalities and counties who currently utilize both BRT Technologies’ tax assessment software and GovPilot’s government management platform, to access permit records stored in GovPilot, directly in BRT.

This will significantly speed assessment time and enhance operational efficiency for local governments across New Jersey. BRT’s tax assessment products are currently used in 300+ municipalities and in all 21 counties across the state.

Ellen Foye Malgieri, a Tax Assessor for the Town of South Orange, New Jersey said, “This integration will make revaluation much easier and faster. Rather than going back and forth between systems, everything is now connected and it is far simpler to access records. When I use GovPilot, it has all permit records visible by block and lot. Now with the integration, our assessors and inspectors can access that information instantaneously directly within BRT. It’s extremely helpful, and fast. I’m glad they got together to do it!”

“By partnering with BRT Technologies, GovPilot is putting a suite of efficient, intuitive digital tools in the hands of New Jersey tax assessor and administrators directly within their GovPilot modules that will unify data instantly with other departments. This is going to make the work of tax assessors far easier and faster which will have a positive impact on residents and local economies within the state,” said GovPilot Chief Product Officer, James Delmonico.

“Local governments in the U.S. have often operated with a mix of paper-based processes, spreadsheets, single-use software, and older on-site server based systems. Not only is this inefficient but it is expensive to maintain and presents a significant cyber risk for local government administrators and their constituents,” said GovPilot Founder and CEO, Michael Bonner. “As a unified cloud-based government management platform, GovPilot aims to be the operating system for local government. This implementation provides BRT and GovPilot customers with best-in-class tax assessment availability, reliability, and security.”

Randy Riesenberg, BRT Technologies’ Chief Technology Officer added, “BRT's innovative suite of products are not only easy to use but are also backed by a support and tech team New Jersey Assessors and Administrators have come to know and trust. This partnership with GovPilot reinforces both companies’ commitment to helping local governments right here in the state of New Jersey by modernizing and streamlining their services and operations.”

“GovPilot’s mission is to empower local governments to better serve their constituents and operate efficiently. Our partnership with BRT Technologies is a major part of living up to and delivering on that mission,” added Michael Bonner.

* * *

About GovPilot:

GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for five consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based platform was built with the sole purpose of enabling local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 100 operational and constituent service processes on one operating system.

To learn more visit govpilot.com. Follow @GovPilot on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About BRT Technologies:

BRT Technologies LLC is a NJ based software developer comprised of industry-leading software engineers and certified tax assessors and is widely known as a patented leader in mobile and cloud-based software solutions.

With over 150 combined years of NJ tax assessment experience, BRT Technology products and services have truly been created by NJ tax assessors and administrators for NJ tax assessors and administrators. BRT products are currently used in 300+ NJ municipalities and in all 21 NJ counties.

