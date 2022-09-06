The cardiac safety services market is projected to reach USD 1.0 Billion by 2027 from USD 0.6 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.2%

New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cardiac Safety Services Market by Type, Services, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05830576/?utm_source=GNW

This will contribute to the need for numerous preclinical and clinical services during drug development, including cardiac safety evaluation.



The Blood Pressure Measurement segment accounted for the second largest share of the type of services market in 2021

Blood pressure monitoring is an essential part of cardiac safety services.Increasing R&D activities and stringent clinical trial regulations make blood pressure measurement a critical parameter from both an efficacy and a safety endpoint.



This factor is expected to drive the growth of this market segment.



The contract research organizations (CROs) accounted for the second largest share of the end user market in 2021

CROs provide specialized services to pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies at a low cost. As a result, many pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their drug discovery services to CROs. As cardiac safety services are critical in drug development processes, their adoption is expected to increase with an increase in outsourcing

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Clario (US), Banook Group (France), IQVIA (US), Biotrial (France), Certara (US), Celerion (US), Medpace (US), Ncardia (Netherlands), Richmond Pharmacology (UK), PhysioStim (France), Shanghai Medicilon (China), Pharmaceutical Product Development (US), and SGS (Switzerland) are some of the major players operating in the market.



Europe: The second largest share in the cardiac safety services market

The European market includes Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the RoE. It accounted for the second largest market share of the cardiac safety services market. Important considerations include demographic changes, such as the growing incidence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market growth in the region



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side - 20%

• By Designation: Managers- 45%, CXOs and Director level - 30%, and Executives - 25%

• By Region: North America -20%, Europe -10%, Asia-Pacific -55%, RoW -15%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

• Clario (US)

• Banook Group (France)

• IQVIA (US)

• Biotrial (France)

• Certara (US)

• Celerion (US)

• Medpace (US)

• Ncardia (Netherlands)

• Richmond Pharmacology (UK)

• PhysioStim (France)

• Shanghai Medicilon (China)

• Pharmaceutical Product Development (US)

• SGS (Switzerland)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the cardiac safety services market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the type, type of service, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cardiac safety services market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05830576/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________